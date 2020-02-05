Canadian in Bacolod tested negative for nCoV

BACOLOD CITY — A 43-year-old Canadian admitted at a regional hospital in Bacolod City was found negative for the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

The Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) findings showed that the patient was clear of the deadly virus and would be discharged, said Negros Occidental Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson on Wednesday, February 5.

The Canadian, who is based in Kabankalan City in Negros Occidental, had arrived from Taiwan, and was admitted Friday after having colds.

Two other persons under investigation for nCoV remain in isolation at the hospital pending results from RITM.

The two are a 12-year-old boy and a female overseas Filipino worker from Hong Kong.

