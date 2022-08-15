Canadian Rapper bbno$ Announces 2022 Australian Tour Dates

bbno$, headed our way next month to perform as part of Listen Out festival around the country, has announced his debut Australian headline shows.

The Canadian rapper will perform at Melbourne’s Prince Bandroom on Thursday, 22nd September before taking to Factory Theatre in Sydney on Tuesday, 27th September. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, 17th August, with a Handsome Touring pre-sale kicking off a day earlier that you can sign up for here.

Watch the Video for bbno$’ Rich Brian Collab ‘edamame’

[embedded content]

bbno$’ headline shows, as well as his appearances at Listen Out next month, will mark the viral rapper’s first performances in Australia. He’ll perform at all dates of Listen Out – in Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane – alongside Disclosure, Tove Lo, Trippie Redd, AJ Tracey, 24kGoldn, Electric Fields and more. He’ll also perform at the Adelaide-based Listen In.

bbno$ isn’t the only artist playing Listen Out to have announced headline dates today – Chicago rapper Polo G will also be performing his own shows in Sydney and Melbourne while here for the touring festival next month. Find details for that here.

