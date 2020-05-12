Cancel ‘Wow China’ radio program aired by govt station – Hontiveros

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday called for the immediate cancellation of the “Wow China” radio program, which airs in a state-owned station.

Hontiveros said she was “very disturbed” that the program, which she said promotes China and its state ideology, is being aired on Radyo Pilipinas 738, a state-owned AM radio station of the Philippine Broadcasting Service (PBS) under the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO).

‘”Wow China should be cancelled immediately. PCOO and PBS should likewise be made to explain to Filipino taxpayers why it allowed the airing of Chinese state propaganda in a government-owned radio station,” she said in a statement.

“For me, this is a betrayal of the Filipino people. Our state media should always place Filipinos’ interests and welfare first,” the senator added.

Instead of providing relevant and timely information especially during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, Hontiveros questioned the PCOO ‘s decision to allow “a program that promotes China and its state ideology.”

“Filipino taxpayers should be indignant that we are essentially paying for a radio show that promotes China’s policies,” she said.

“We have let Chinese propaganda reach our shores. Inaangkin na nga nila ang West Philippine Sea, pati ba naman ang radyo natin sa kanila na rin?”

She said it was also “very hypocritical how the government is critical of alleged foreign ownership of other Filipino-owned media entities, but is aiding and abetting this clear foreign encroachment in our own.”

Inquirer.net tried to get the side of PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar but he referred the matter to PBS Director General Rizal Giovanni “Bong” Aportadera, who he said would later issue a statement. With reports from Darryl Esguerra.

