Canceled flights due to bad weather

| December 28, 2019 | TopNews | No Comments

MANILA, Philippines — Several domestic flights have been canceled on Saturday due to bad weather.

In an advisory, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) announced the following flight cancelations as of 8 a.m.:

Cebu Pacific

5J 196 Manila-Cauayan

5J 197 Cauayan-Manila

Skyjet

M8 816 Manila-Basco

M8 817 Basco-Manila

Cebgo

DG 6009 Manila-Basco

DG 6010 Basco-Manila

Edited by MUC

