Canceled flights due to bad weather
December 28, 2019 | TopNews | No Comments|
MANILA, Philippines — Several domestic flights have been canceled on Saturday due to bad weather.
In an advisory, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) announced the following flight cancelations as of 8 a.m.:
ADVERTISEMENT
Cebu Pacific
5J 196 Manila-Cauayan
FEATURED STORIES
5J 197 Cauayan-Manila
Skyjet
M8 816 Manila-Basco
M8 817 Basco-Manila
Cebgo
DG 6009 Manila-Basco
DG 6010 Basco-Manila
ADVERTISEMENT
Edited by MUC
Read Next
LATEST STORIES
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.