Canceled flights on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

MANILA, Philippines — A couple of domestic flights were canceled on Thursday, January 16, 2020 due to inclement weather, the Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa) said.
In its flight advisory as of 9 a.m., Miaa said the following local flights were canceled:
CebGo
DG 6177 – Manila-Masbate
DG 6178 – Masbate-Manila
Earlier, the state weather bureau announced that scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will persist over Sorsogon, Masbate and the Samar provinces due to the tail- end of a cold front.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) added that Metro Manila will experience partly cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon or Amihan.
