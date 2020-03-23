Cango Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Cango, Inc. (NYSE: CANG) (“Cango” or the “Company”), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total revenues increased by 36.6% to RMB438.5 million ( US$63.0 million ) from RMB321.1 million in the same period of 2018, outperforming the high end of the Company’s guidance by 9.6%.

( ) from in the same period of 2018, outperforming the high end of the Company’s guidance by 9.6%. After-market services facilitation revenues increased to RMB89.6 million ( US$12.9 million ), or 20.4% of total revenues in the fourth quarter, continuing to serve as an important driver for the Company’s revenue growth.

( ), or 20.4% of total revenues in the fourth quarter, continuing to serve as an important driver for the Company’s revenue growth. Income from operations increased by 231.0% to RMB117.7 million ( US$16.9 million ) from RMB35.6 million in the same period of 2018.

( ) from in the same period of 2018. Net income increased by 96.8% to RMB102.4 million ( US$14.7 million ) from RMB52.0 million in the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP net income increased by 86.7% to RMB123.2 million ( US$17.7 million ) from RMB66.0 million in the same period of 2018.

( ) from in the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP net income increased by 86.7% to ( ) from in the same period of 2018. The amount of financing transactions the Company facilitated in the fourth quarter of 2019 reached RMB9,575.1 million ( US$1,375.4 million ). The total outstanding balance of financing transactions the Company facilitated was RMB40,031.7 million ( US$5,750.2 million ) as of December 31, 2019 .

( ). The total outstanding balance of financing transactions the Company facilitated was as of . M1+ and M3+ overdue ratios for all financing transactions that remained outstanding and were facilitated by the Company were 0.85% and 0.40%, respectively, as of December 31, 2019 , as compared to 0.85% and 0.33%, respectively, as of September 30, 2019 .

, as compared to 0.85% and 0.33%, respectively, as of . The number of dealers covered by the Company was 49,238 as of December 31, 2019 , compared to 49,396 as of September 30, 2019 . The decrease was a result of Cango’s efforts to optimize the efficiency of its dealership network by removing certain dealers that failed to meet the Company’s standards for operating risks and/or transaction referral capabilities.

Full Year 2019 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total revenues increased by 31.9% to RMB1,440.1 million ( US$206.9 million ) from RMB1,091.4 million in the full year of 2018.

( ) from in the full year of 2018. After-market services facilitation revenues increased by 104.0% to RMB206.0 million ( US$29.6 million ), continuing to serve as an important driver for the Company’s revenue growth.

( ), continuing to serve as an important driver for the Company’s revenue growth. Income from operations increased by 16.8% to RMB323.3 million ( US$46.4 million ) from RMB276.7 million in the full year of 2018.

( ) from in the full year of 2018. Net income increased by 31.9% to RMB404.9 million ( US$58.2 million ) from RMB306.9 million in the full year of 2018. Non-GAAP net income increased by 43.1% to RMB487.1 million ( US$70.0 million ) from RMB340.3 million in the full year of 2018.

( ) from in the full year of 2018. Non-GAAP net income increased by 43.1% to ( ) from in the full year of 2018. The amount of financing transactions the Company facilitated in the full year of 2019 reached RMB28,054.3 million ( US$4,029.7 million ).

( ). M1+ and M3+ overdue ratios for all financing transactions that remained outstanding and were facilitated by the Company were 0.85% and 0.40%, respectively, as of December 31, 2019 , as compared to 0.74% and 0.37%, respectively, as of December 31, 2018 .

, as compared to 0.74% and 0.37%, respectively, as of . The number of dealers covered by the Company continued to grow on yearly basis, reaching 49,238 as of December 31, 2019 , compared to 46,565 as of December 31, 2018 .

We recognized revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 in accordance with ASC 605, Revenue recognition (“ASC 605”). Pursuant to the relevant guidance of the Financial Accounting Standard Board, we recognized revenue for full year 2019 in accordance with ASC 606, Revenue recognition (“ASC 606”). As a result, our revenue for full year 2019 was RMB1,440.1 million (US$206.9 million), lower than the amount that we would have recognized under ASC 605. For further information, see “Adoption of New Accounting Standard.”

Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Cango, commented, “We once again delivered strong financial and operating results in the fourth quarter, despite growing macroeconomic uncertainties and industry-wide challenges. Our robust performance is a testament to our ongoing efforts in the optimization of our dealership network, refinement of our cross-selling strategies, and effectiveness of our collaborations with key strategic partners. During the fourth quarter, we further improved the efficiency of our dealership network by removing certain underperforming dealers, which enabled us to better standardize and augment the quality of our service offerings across our network. We also established a solid foothold within China’s car insurance market as our car insurance facilitation business achieved significant growth in the fourth quarter under our cross-selling strategy.

Looking into 2020, we are faced with the immediate complications of the COVID-19 outbreak. At the current stage, our top priority is protecting the health and well-being of our employees as well as our dealer partners. As such, we have mobilized our team to secure and distribute facemasks and other protective gear to our colleagues and their families across China. In addition, we have bought COVID-19 personal insurance to all employees, free of charge. At the same time, we also established a special-purpose fund to secure special health insurance policies for a large portion of our dealers’ employees and their families.

In terms of our business performance, the epidemic is expected to severely disrupt auto dealers’ operations in the first quarter. In addition, the epidemic is likely to adversely affect consumers’ disposal income and the market’s demand for cars. We expect to experience a decrease in the number of financing transactions, as well as an increase in delinquencies for outstanding transactions as a result of the epidemic. We facilitated 39,138 financing transactions in January and February of 2020, as compared to 71,765 in the same period in 2019. At this point, it is not possible to predict when the epidemic will be effectively contained in China or when its economic impacts will be fully mitigated. Therefore, it may continue to adversely affect our business after the first quarter of 2020.

However, we remain fully confident in the strength of our business model, which had been proven in 2019 as we sustained our growth and business expansion against a backdrop of macroeconomic pressure and an underwhelming automotive market. Our previous success in navigating through adverse market conditions demonstrates our potential to further cement our industry leadership once the epidemic is contained and the industry resumes its growth trajectory.

Mr. Yongyi Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of Cango, stated, “Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and a stagnating auto market in China, we concluded 2019 with a set of solid fourth quarter results as our total revenues increased by 36.6% year over year to RMB438.5 million. Notably, our after-market services facilitation business continued to serve as an important growth engine, contributing RMB89.6 million or 20.4% of our total revenues in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, as a result of our efforts to optimize our cost management, we also expanded our profitability in the fourth quarter, as our net income increased by 96.8% to RMB102.4 million. Now, while we assess and monitor the financial impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, we are also actively strengthening our core competencies, which we believe will position us well for the opportunities that will potentially arise after the epidemic.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 36.6% to RMB438.5 million (US$63.0 million) from RMB321.1 million in the same period of 2018. Revenues from after-market services facilitation in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to RMB89.6 million (US$12.9 million) from RMB43.0 million in the same period of last year.

OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES

Total operating cost and expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to RMB320.8 million (US$46.1 million) from RMB285.6 million in the same period of 2018.

Cost of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 1.8% to RMB157.2 million ( US$22.6 million ) from RMB154.5 million in the same period of 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to 35.9% from 48.1% in the same period of 2018. As a result, the Company’s gross profit margin in the fourth quarter of 2019 expanded to 64.1% from 51.9% in the same period of 2018, further demonstrating the Company’s increased economies of scale as well as the effectiveness of its cost control initiatives.

( ) from in the same period of 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to 35.9% from 48.1% in the same period of 2018. As a result, the Company’s gross profit margin in the fourth quarter of 2019 expanded to 64.1% from 51.9% in the same period of 2018, further demonstrating the Company’s increased economies of scale as well as the effectiveness of its cost control initiatives. Sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 17.5% to RMB55.2 million ( US$7.9 million ) from RMB47.0 million in the same period of 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to 12.6% from 14.6% in the same period of 2018. The decrease was a result of the Company’s efforts to maintain stable sales and marketing expenses while growing its revenues concurrently.

( ) from in the same period of 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to 12.6% from 14.6% in the same period of 2018. The decrease was a result of the Company’s efforts to maintain stable sales and marketing expenses while growing its revenues concurrently. General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 26.3% to 66.1 million ( US$9.5 million ) from 52.3 million in the same period of 2018. This increase was mainly caused by higher share-based compensation expenses during the quarter. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to 15.1% from 16.3% in the same period of 2018.

) from 52.3 million in the same period of 2018. This increase was mainly caused by higher share-based compensation expenses during the quarter. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to 15.1% from 16.3% in the same period of 2018. Research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to RMB18.6 million ( US$2.7 million ) from RMB19.9 million in the same period of 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to 4.2% compared to 6.2% in the same period of 2018.

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

Income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 231.0% to RMB117.7 million (US$16.9 million) from RMB35.6 million in the same period of 2018.

NET INCOME

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 96.8% to RMB102.4 million (US$14.7 million) from RMB52.0 million in the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased by 86.7% to RMB123.2 million (US$17.7 million) from RMB66.0 million in the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP adjusted net income excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure.”

NET INCOME PER ADS

Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share (ADS) in the fourth quarter of 2019 were both RMB0.62 (US$0.09). Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2019 were both RMB0.76 (US$0.11). Each ADS represents two of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares.

BALANCE SHEET

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB2,002.3 million (US$287.6 million), compared to RMB1,851.2 million as of September 30, 2019.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues in the full year of 2019 increased by 31.9% to RMB1,440.1 million (US$206.9 million) from RMB1,091.4 million in the same period of 2018. Revenues from after-market services facilitation in the full year of 2019 increased to RMB206.0 million (US$29.6 million) from RMB101.0 million in the full year of 2018.

OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES

Total operating cost and expenses in the full year of 2019 increased to RMB1,116.8 million (US$160.4 million) from RMB814.7 million in the full year of 2018.

Cost of revenue in the full year of 2019 increased by 25.4% to RMB539.3 million ( US$77.5 million ) from RMB430.1 million in the full year of 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the full year of 2019 decreased to 37.4% from 39.4% in the full year of 2018. As a result, the Company’s gross profit margin in the full year of 2019 expanded to 62.6% from 60.6% in the full year of 2018, further demonstrating the Company’s increased economies of scale as well as the effectiveness of its cost control initiatives.

( ) from in the full year of 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the full year of 2019 decreased to 37.4% from 39.4% in the full year of 2018. As a result, the Company’s gross profit margin in the full year of 2019 expanded to 62.6% from 60.6% in the full year of 2018, further demonstrating the Company’s increased economies of scale as well as the effectiveness of its cost control initiatives. Sales and marketing expenses in the full year of 2019 increased by 15.3% to RMB192.8 million ( US$27.7 million ) from RMB167.2 million in the full year of 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses in the full year of 2019 decreased to 13.4% from 15.3% in the full year of 2018. The decrease was a result of the Company’s efforts to maintain stable sales and marketing expenses while growing its revenues concurrently.

( ) from in the full year of 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses in the full year of 2019 decreased to 13.4% from 15.3% in the full year of 2018. The decrease was a result of the Company’s efforts to maintain stable sales and marketing expenses while growing its revenues concurrently. General and administrative expenses in the full year of 2019 increased to RMB236.6 million ( US$34.0 million ), or 16.4% of total revenues, from RMB151.1 million , or 13.8% of total revenues, in the full year of 2018. The increase was mainly due to higher share-based compensation expenses.

( ), or 16.4% of total revenues, from , or 13.8% of total revenues, in the full year of 2018. The increase was mainly due to higher share-based compensation expenses. Research and development expenses in the full year of 2019 increased to RMB57.4 million ( US$8.2 million ) from RMB46.7 million in the full year of 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses in the full year of 2019 decreased to 4.0% compared to 4.3% in the full year of 2018.

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

Income from operations in the full year of 2019 increased by 16.8% to RMB323.3 million (US$46.4 million) from RMB276.7 million in the full year of 2018.

NET INCOME

Net income in the full year of 2019 increased by 31.9% to RMB404.9 million (US$58.2 million) from RMB306.9 million in the full year of 2018. Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased by 43.1% to RMB487.1 million (US$70.0 million) from RMB340.3 million in the full year of 2018. Non-GAAP adjusted net income excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure.”

NET INCOME PER ADS

Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share (ADS) in the full year of 2019 were RMB2.59 (US$0.37) and RMB2.58 (US$0.37) respectively. Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS in the full year of 2019 were RMB3.13 (US$0.45) and RMB3.12 (US$0.45) respectively. Each ADS represents two of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares.

Adoption of New Accounting Standard

The Company qualifies as an “emerging growth company”, or EGC, pursuant to the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012, as amended, or the JOBS Act. An EGC may take advantage of specified reduced reporting and other requirements that are otherwise applicable generally to public companies. These provisions include a provision that an emerging growth company does not need to comply with any new or revised financial accounting standards until such date that a private company is otherwise required to comply with such new or revised accounting standards.

Starting from fiscal year 2019, and interim periods within fiscal year 2020, Cango adopted new accounting standards over revenue recognition (“ASC 606”) and financial instruments (“ASU 2016-01”).

The financial data for fourth quarter 2019 and for fourth quarter 2018 are not adjusted and are reported in accordance with legacy GAAP.

The financial data for full year 2019 is presented in this release under the new accounting standard of ASC 606 and ASU 2016-01, while the financial data for full year 2018 is presented under legacy GAAP.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2020, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB180 million and RMB210 million. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

About Cango, Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China connecting dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China’s automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghai and engages car buyers through a nationwide dealer network. The Company’s services primarily consist of automotive financing facilitation, automotive transaction facilitation, and after-market services facilitation. By utilizing its competitive advantages in technology, data insights, and cloud-based infrastructure, Cango is able to connect its platform participants while bringing them a premium user experience. Cango’s platform model puts it in a unique position to add value for its platform participants and business partners as the automotive and mobility markets in China continue to grow and evolve. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Definition of Overdue Ratios

The Company defines “M1+ overdue ratio” as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 30 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

The Company defines “M3+ overdue ratio” as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 90 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses Non-GAAP adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines Non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP adjusted net income enables the management to assess the Company’s operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measure facilitates investors’ assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using Non-GAAP adjusted net income is that it does not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company’s operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of Non-GAAP adjusted net income. Further, the non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of Cango’s non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB6.9618 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2019, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

CANGO INC.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Amounts in Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollar (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data） As of December 31,

2018 As of December 31,

2019 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 2,912,901,189 2,002,314,688 287,614,509 Restricted Cash 298,900,155 970,993,759 139,474,527 Short-term investments 265,869,717 597,265,740 85,791,856 Accounts receivable, net 86,513,830 148,562,946 21,339,732 Financing receivable, net 5,420,617 9,103,522 1,307,639 Short-term loan principal, net – 13,298,562 1,910,219 Short-term finance leasing receivable, net 1,123,703,618 1,661,082,122 238,599,518 Short-term contract assets – 20,688,424 2,971,706 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 61,272,518 117,445,282 16,869,959 Total current assets 4,754,581,644 5,540,755,045 795,879,665 Non-current assets: Restricted Cash 668,627,618 873,674,276 125,495,457 Long-term investments 292,099,059 547,888,818 78,699,304 Equity method investments 1,448,416 – – Goodwill 145,063,857 145,063,857 20,837,119 Property and equipment, net 18,286,218 14,736,767 2,116,804 Intangible assets 1,693,407 44,758,242 6,429,119 Deferred tax assets 100,194,993 100,667,946 14,460,046 Long-term finance leasing receivable, net 1,282,457,409 1,448,958,373 208,129,848 Long-term contract assets – 11,655,356 1,674,187 Other non-current assets 36,687,583 8,415,694 1,208,839 Total non-current assets 2,546,558,560 3,195,819,329 459,050,723 TOTAL ASSETS 7,301,140,204 8,736,574,374 1,254,930,388 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 660,000,000 1,439,749,760 206,807,113 Long-term debts—current 467,194,051 863,418,789 124,022,349 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 211,458,501 278,690,234 40,031,350 Risk assurance liabilities 173,210,363 259,952,473 37,339,836 Income tax payable 53,517,717 67,308,814 9,668,306 Total current liabilities 1,565,380,632 2,909,120,070 417,868,954 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 472,793,340 301,667,717 43,331,856 Deferred tax liability – 12,329,929 1,771,083 Other non-current liabilities 7,599,404 21,796,367 3,130,852 Total non-current liabilities 480,392,744 335,794,013 48,233,791 Total liabilities 2,045,773,376 3,244,914,083 466,102,745 Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares 204,260 204,260 29,340 Treasury shares – (20,638,881) (2,964,590) Additional paid-in capital 4,444,078,463 4,526,344,454 650,168,700 Accumulated other comprehensive income 109,452,996 119,430,738 17,155,152 Accumulated retained earnings 698,036,438 852,508,968 122,455,251 Total Cango Inc.’s equity 5,251,772,157 5,477,849,539 786,843,853 Non-controlling interests 3,594,671 13,810,752 1,983,790 Total shareholders’ equity 5,255,366,828 5,491,660,291 788,827,643 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 7,301,140,204 8,736,574,374 1,254,930,388

CANGO INC.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollar (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data) For the three months ended For the years ended December 31, December 31, 2018 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues 321,136,126 351,290,100 438,533,179 62,991,350 1,091,414,277 1,440,068,825 206,852,944 Operating cost and expenses: Cost of revenue 154,482,542 125,416,378 157,220,585 22,583,324 430,059,037 539,267,417 77,460,918 Sales and marketing 46,952,207 47,576,811 55,183,623 7,926,631 167,244,419 192,811,348 27,695,617 General and administrative 52,277,614 52,318,827 66,050,217 9,487,520 151,075,936 236,551,077 33,978,436 Research and development 19,942,024 13,181,083 18,630,984 2,676,173 46,709,014 57,405,921 8,245,845 Net loss (gain) on risk assurance liabilities 14,885,426 7,489,058 6,537,857 939,104 (353,731) 34,257,754 4,920,818 Provision for financing receivables (2,968,832) 15,577,884 17,205,137 2,471,363 19,960,050 56,478,959 8,112,695 Total operation cost and expense 285,570,981 261,560,041 320,828,403 46,084,115 814,694,725 1,116,772,476 160,414,329 Income from operations 35,565,145 89,730,059 117,704,776 16,907,235 276,719,552 323,296,349 46,438,615 Interest and investment income, net 20,096,730 41,110,413 13,305,220 1,911,175 61,465,449 96,004,567 13,790,193 Income (Loss) from equity method investments 285,318 – – – 42,684,659 (926,205) (133,041) Interest expense (4,751,027) (3,288,553) (162,691) (23,369) (19,010,616) (13,457,818) (1,933,095) Foreign exchange gain, net 764,203 1,964,457 3,053,854 438,659 1,447,099 5,141,112 738,475 Other income (270,914) 17,304,702 2,402,484 345,095 32,700,746 82,882,282 11,905,295 Other expenses 528,669 (300,706) (3,635,688) (522,234) – (5,121,054) (735,593) Net income before income taxes 52,218,124 146,520,372 132,667,955 19,056,561 396,006,889 487,819,233 70,070,849 Income tax expenses (200,115) (24,388,408) (30,295,127) (4,351,623) (89,082,554) (82,960,493) (11,916,529) Net income 52,018,009 122,131,964 102,372,828 14,704,938 306,924,335 404,858,740 58,154,320 Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling

interest shareholders (3,314,668) 4,491,935 8,252,659 1,185,420 4,232,270 13,944,848 2,003,052 Net income attributable to Cango Inc.’s ordinary

shareholders 55,332,677 117,640,029 94,120,169 13,519,518 302,692,065 390,913,892 56,151,268 Earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary

shareholders: Basic 0.37 0.78 0.62 0.09 2.17 2.59 0.37 Diluted 0.37 0.78 0.62 0.09 2.16 2.58 0.37 Weighted average ADS used to compute earnings

per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders: Basic 151,404,946 151,057,825 150,973,390 150,973,390 139,578,372 151,208,677 151,208,677 Diluted 151,404,946 151,057,825 151,231,854 151,231,854 140,436,903 151,641,830 151,641,830 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 654,828 – – – 822,343 (146,801) (21,087) Reclassification of losses to net income – – – – – (276,843) (39,766) Foreign currency translation adjustment 1,752,328 53,891,387 (32,850,858) (4,718,731) 109,029,351 10,401,386 1,494,066 Total comprehensive income 54,425,165 176,023,351 69,521,970 9,986,207 416,776,029 414,836,482 59,587,533 Total comprehensive income attributable to Cango

Inc.’s shareholders 57,739,833 171,531,416 61,269,311 8,800,787 412,543,759 400,891,634 57,584,481

CANGO INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amounts in Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollar (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data For the three months ended For the years ended December 31, December 31, 2018 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 2018 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income 52,018,009 122,131,964 102,372,828 14,704,938 306,924,335 404,858,740 58,154,320 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 13,971,837 23,910,158 20,805,269 2,988,490 33,410,913 82,265,990 11,816,770 Cost of revenue 572,846 980,317 853,017 122,528 1,369,848 3,372,908 484,488 Sales and marketing 2,976,001 5,092,863 4,431,522 636,548 7,116,524 17,522,654 2,516,972 General and administrative 9,696,453 16,593,648 14,438,854 2,074,012 23,187,170 57,092,589 8,200,837 Research and development 726,537 1,243,330 1,081,876 155,402 1,737,371 4,277,839 614,473 Non-GAAP adjusted net income 65,989,846 146,042,122 123,178,097 17,693,428 340,335,248 487,124,730 69,971,090 Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest

shareholders (3,314,668) 4,491,935 8,252,659 1,185,420 4,232,270 13,944,848 2,003,052 Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to

Cango Inc.’s ordinary shareholders 69,304,514 141,550,187 114,925,438 16,508,008 336,102,978 473,179,882 67,968,038 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-basic (Note 1) 0.46 0.94 0.76 0.11 2.41 3.13 0.45 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-diluted (Note 1) 0.46 0.94 0.76 0.11 2.39 3.12 0.45 Weighted average ADS outstanding—basic 151,404,946 151,057,825 150,973,390 150,973,390 139,578,372 151,208,677 151,208,677 Weighted average ADS outstanding—diluted 151,404,946 151,057,825 151,231,854 151,231,854 140,436,903 151,641,830 151,641,830 Note 1: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cango-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2019-unaudited-financial-results-301028282.html