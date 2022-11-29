Cango Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) (“Cango” or the “Company”), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total revenues were RMB416.4 million ( US$58.5 million ), compared with RMB800.6 million in the same period of 2021. Car trading transactions revenues were RMB347.2 million ( US$48.8 million ), or 83.4% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB429.2 million in the same period of 2021.

( ), compared with in the same period of 2021. Car trading transactions revenues were ( ), or 83.4% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2022, compared with in the same period of 2021. The total outstanding balance of financing transactions the Company facilitated was RMB30,784.0 million ( US$4,327.5 million ) as of September 30, 2022 . M1+ and M3+ overdue ratios for all financing transactions that remained outstanding and were facilitated by the Company were 2.44% and 1.27%, respectively, as of September 30, 2022 , compared with 2.21% and 1.07%, respectively, as of June 30, 2022 .

( ) as of . M1+ and M3+ overdue ratios for all financing transactions that remained outstanding and were facilitated by the Company were 2.44% and 1.27%, respectively, as of , compared with 2.21% and 1.07%, respectively, as of . “Cango Haoche” platform had engaged 9,350 dealers in China’s 31 provinces and 305 cities as of September 30, 2022 . During the first nine months of 2022, total sales were 12,639 cars, including 7,677 new energy vehicles (NEVs), resulting in an NEV penetration rate exceeding 60%.

31 provinces and 305 cities as of . During the first nine months of 2022, total sales were 12,639 cars, including 7,677 new energy vehicles (NEVs), resulting in an NEV penetration rate exceeding 60%. Since the “Cango Haoche” APP was launched at the end of the second quarter of this year, it had attracted a total of over 300,000 page views and more than 27,000 unique visitors as of the end of September.

Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Cango, commented, “Within a complex external operating environment, COVID-19 resurgences continued to affect China’s automotive industry. Despite these challenges, we delivered a solid performance in the third quarter with total revenues reaching RMB416.4 million, of which revenues from car trading transactions accounted for over 83.4%. The pandemic’s ongoing impact together with favorable policies released in the last two quarters is reshaping the landscape of the domestic automotive industry. In light of evolving market trends and positive regulatory changes, we remained focused on our car trading transactions business and continued to elevate our one-stop platform service capabilities.

“In the third quarter, we made significant strides in upgrading our car transaction-related services for dealers and other automotive industry chain participants. Notably, we enhanced our ‘Cango Haoche’ APP with refined online product offerings and integrated after-market and financing services. The combination of tailored products and expanded vehicle inventory further improved our service capabilities as well as dealers’ experience on our platform, reinforcing their stickiness. Furthermore, building on the success of ‘Cango Haoche,’ we officially launched our ‘Cango U-Car’ WeChat mini program, leveraging our long-time strengths to provide dealers with more convenient used car transaction services. As of September 30, 2022, ‘Cango U-Car’ had more than 3,000 registered dealers with increasing engagement.

“Looking ahead, given ongoing COVID-19 recurrences and the complex global macroeconomic environment, we will maintain our strategy focused on developing our new and used car businesses in parallel, creating value for OEMs and dealers and making car purchases simple and enjoyable,” concluded Mr. Lin.

Mr. Yongyi Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of Cango, stated, “Our third quarter performance showcases the resilience and strength of our car trading transactions business, even in a challenging environment. In addition to the advancements we made in our platform, we implemented additional cost optimization measures and continued our share repurchase programs, underscoring our confidence in Cango’s sustainable future. Going forward, we will continue to exercise strict cost discipline and invest selectively as we strive to upgrade our platform and operations to capture growth opportunities in both the new and used car markets.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB416.4 million (US$58.5 million) compared with RMB800.6 million in the same period of 2021. Revenues from car trading transactions in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB347.2 million (US$48.8 million), or 83.4% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB429.2 million in the same period of 2021.

OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES

Total operating cost and expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB608.8 million (US$85.6 million) compared with RMB839.6 million in the same period of 2021.

Cost of revenue in the third quarter of 2022 decreased to RMB388.7 million ( US$54.6 million ) from RMB610.5 million in the same period of 2021. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was 93.3% compared with 76.3% in the same period of 2021. The change was primarily due to an increase in car trading transactions’ share of total revenues. Car trading transactions normally present a higher cost-revenue ratio, thus pushing up the overall ratio.

( ) from in the same period of 2021. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was 93.3% compared with 76.3% in the same period of 2021. The change was primarily due to an increase in car trading transactions’ share of total revenues. Car trading transactions normally present a higher cost-revenue ratio, thus pushing up the overall ratio. Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2022 decreased to RMB17.9 million ( US$2.5 million ) from RMB46.8 million in the same period of 2021. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2022 was 4.3% compared with 5.8% in the same period of 2021.

( ) from in the same period of 2021. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2022 was 4.3% compared with 5.8% in the same period of 2021. General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2022 decreased to RMB57.8 million ( US$8.1 million ) from RMB64.0 million in the same period of 2021. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2022 was 13.9% compared with 8.0% in the same period of 2021.

( ) from in the same period of 2021. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2022 was 13.9% compared with 8.0% in the same period of 2021. Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2022 decreased to RMB10.2 million ( US$1.4 million ) from RMB17.4 million in the same period of 2021. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2022 was 2.4% compared with 2.2% in the same period of 2021.

( ) from in the same period of 2021. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2022 was 2.4% compared with 2.2% in the same period of 2021. Net loss on risk assurance liabilities in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB85.0 million ( US$11.9 million ) compared with RMB55.5 million in the same period of 2021. Net loss on risk assurance liabilities was mainly due to a sequential increase in the default rate since 2021.

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

Loss from operations in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB192.3 million (US$27.0 million), compared with RMB39.0 million in the same period of 2021.

NET LOSS

Net loss in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB130.3 million (US$18.3 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net loss in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB110.0 million (US$15.5 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net loss excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure.”

NET LOSS PER ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share (ADS) in the third quarter of 2022 were both RMB0.96 (US$0.13). Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS in the third quarter of 2022 were both RMB0.81 (US$0.11). Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

BALANCE SHEET

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB745.0 million (US$104.7 million), compared with RMB1,280.7 million as of June 30, 2022.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had short-term investments of RMB2,698.0 million (US$379.3 million), compared with RMB2,116.2 million as of June 30, 2022.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB450 million and RMB500 million. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Share Repurchase Program

Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on August 19, 2021 , the Company had repurchased 8,153,114 ADSs with cash in the aggregate amount of approximately US$28.8 million up to August 25, 2022 , the day on which the program expired.

, the Company had repurchased 8,153,114 ADSs with cash in the aggregate amount of approximately up to , the day on which the program expired. Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on April 22, 2022 , the Company had repurchased 287,530 ADSs with cash in the aggregate amount of approximately US$635,758 up to September 30, 2022 .

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China connecting car buyers, dealers, financial institutions, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China’s automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghai and has a nationwide network. Leveraging its competitive advantages in technological innovation and big data, Cango has established an automotive supply chain ecosystem, and developed a matrix of products centering on customer needs for auto transactions, auto financing and after-market services. By working with platform participants, Cango endeavors to make car purchases simple and enjoyable, and make itself customers’ car purchase service platform of choice. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Definition of Overdue Ratios

The Company defines “M1+ overdue ratio” as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 30 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

The Company defines “M3+ overdue ratio” as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 90 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss), a non-GAAP measure, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) enables the management to assess the Company’s operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measure facilitates investors’ assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) is that it does not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company’s operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss). Further, the non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of Cango’s non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.1135 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2022, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the “Business Outlook” section and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Cango may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cango’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Cango’s goal and strategies; Cango’s expansion plans; Cango’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Cango’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; Cango’s expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other platform participants; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cango’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Cango does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

CANGO INC.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Amounts in Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollar (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data） As of December 31, 2021 As of September 30, 2022 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,434,806,922 744,956,280 104,724,296 Restricted cash – current 61,293,114 52,870,726 7,432,449 Short-term investments 2,598,935,704 2,698,017,297 379,281,268 Accounts receivable, net 223,544,396 130,712,532 18,375,277 Finance lease receivables – current, net 1,414,164,625 978,680,772 137,580,765 Financing receivables, net 62,296,261 93,389,953 13,128,552 Short-term contract asset 829,940,692 546,425,221 76,815,242 Prepayments and other current assets 982,948,637 860,436,374 120,958,231 Total current assets 7,607,930,351 6,105,489,155 858,296,080 Non-current assets: Restricted cash – non-current 1,114,180,729 803,007,376 112,884,990 Goodwill 148,657,971 148,657,971 20,898,007 Property and equipment, net 19,545,933 16,020,074 2,252,066 Intangible assets 45,931,544 46,970,305 6,602,981 Long-term contract asset 495,456,805 247,229,955 34,755,037 Deferred tax assets 474,570,361 624,243,828 87,754,808 Finance lease receivables – non-current, net 1,029,262,174 385,740,717 54,226,572 Other non-current assets 11,568,164 10,893,127 1,531,332 Total non-current assets 3,339,173,681 2,282,763,353 320,905,793 TOTAL ASSETS 10,947,104,032 8,388,252,508 1,179,201,873 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debts 579,776,131 208,988,733 29,379,171 Long-term debts—current 938,014,362 730,188,493 102,648,273 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 719,035,377 428,536,775 60,242,750 Risk assurance liabilities 699,022,914 484,174,938 68,064,235 Income tax payable 481,854,105 328,492,069 46,178,684 Total current liabilities 3,417,702,889 2,180,381,008 306,513,113 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debts 486,371,672 125,623,636 17,659,891 Deferred tax liability 51,471,040 10,724,133 1,507,575 Other non-current liabilities 991,610 177,848,512 25,001,548 Total non-current liabilities 538,834,322 314,196,281 44,169,014 Total liabilities 3,956,537,211 2,494,577,289 350,682,127 Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares 204,260 204,260 28,714 Treasury shares (485,263,213) (546,266,092) (76,792,872) Additional paid-in capital 4,671,769,821 4,803,102,873 675,209,513 Accumulated other comprehensive income (187,517,110) 110,877,375 15,586,895 Retained earnings 2,991,373,063 1,525,756,803 214,487,496 Total Cango Inc.’s equity 6,990,566,821 5,893,675,219 828,519,746 Total shareholders’ equity 6,990,566,821 5,893,675,219 828,519,746 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 10,947,104,032 8,388,252,508 1,179,201,873

CANGO INC.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollar (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues 800,634,866 416,449,708 58,543,573 2,871,167,788 1,493,335,164 209,929,734 Loan facilitation income and other related income 266,515,911 14,710,212 2,067,929 981,553,412 135,208,426 19,007,300 Leasing income 60,778,371 34,710,562 4,879,534 198,614,442 127,550,654 17,930,787 After-market services income 42,658,080 19,381,025 2,724,541 157,053,595 55,704,269 7,830,782 Automobile trading income 429,200,614 347,247,512 48,815,282 1,523,310,471 1,165,160,983 163,795,738 Others 1,481,890 400,397 56,287 10,635,868 9,710,832 1,365,127 Operating cost and expenses: Cost of revenue 610,508,451 388,703,295 54,643,044 2,077,342,112 1,348,346,307 189,547,523 Sales and marketing 46,793,061 17,888,406 2,514,712 165,522,339 113,531,814 15,960,050 General and administrative 64,038,373 57,812,378 8,127,135 190,087,348 233,366,364 32,806,124 Research and development 17,423,683 10,172,951 1,430,091 46,656,813 37,516,243 5,273,950 Net loss on risk assurance liabilities 55,504,598 84,952,664 11,942,456 113,147,363 237,018,349 33,319,512 Provision for credit losses 45,373,233 49,259,212 6,924,750 144,641,366 259,114,042 36,425,675 Total operation cost and expense 839,641,399 608,788,906 85,582,188 2,737,397,341 2,228,893,119 313,332,834 Income (Loss) from operations (39,006,533) (192,339,198) (27,038,615) 133,770,447 (735,557,955) (103,403,100) Interest income, net 14,853,381 14,619,894 2,055,232 37,222,389 27,120,865 3,812,591 Net gain (loss) on equity securities (447,536,895) 4,285,558 602,454 (291,048,883) (13,303,787) (1,870,217) Interest expense (8,320,463) (3,107,158) (436,797) (9,133,705) (11,693,127) (1,643,794) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (51,473) 4,066,308 571,633 (786,605) 7,318,248 1,028,783 Other income 25,465,800 3,775,871 530,804 36,642,145 41,312,897 5,807,675 Other expenses (107,905) (964,807) (135,630) (6,587,727) (1,788,017) (251,355) Net income (loss) before income taxes (454,704,088) (169,663,532) (23,850,919) (99,921,939) (686,590,876) (96,519,417) Income tax expenses 38,166,368 39,338,402 5,530,105 (32,749,453) 134,318,905 18,882,253 Net income (loss) (416,537,720) (130,325,130) (18,320,814) (132,671,392) (552,271,971) (77,637,164) Net income (loss) attributable to Cango Inc.’s shareholders (416,537,720) (130,325,130) (18,320,814) (132,671,392) (552,271,971) (77,637,164) Earnings (loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders: Basic (2.88) (0.96) (0.13) (0.91) (4.01) (0.56) Diluted (2.88) (0.96) (0.13) (0.91) (4.01) (0.56) Weighted average ADS used to compute earnings (loss) per ADS attributable

to ordinary shareholders: Basic 144,470,649 136,442,760 136,442,760 146,155,678 137,751,682 137,751,682 Diluted 144,470,649 136,442,760 136,442,760 146,155,678 137,751,682 137,751,682 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustment (5,969,745) 141,603,735 19,906,338 (37,828,334) 298,394,485 41,947,633 Total comprehensive income (loss) (422,507,465) 11,278,605 1,585,524 (170,499,726) (253,877,486) (35,689,531) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Cango Inc.’s shareholders (422,507,465) 11,278,605 1,585,524 (170,499,726) (253,877,486) (35,689,531)

CANGO INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amounts in Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollar (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income (loss) (416,537,720) (130,325,130) (18,320,814) (132,671,392) (552,271,971) (77,637,164) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 24,011,050 20,373,774 2,864,100 64,444,353 139,445,782 19,602,978 Cost of revenue 1,512,966 1,318,415 185,340 2,967,623 3,318,808 466,551 Sales and marketing 4,049,203 4,367,008 613,904 11,570,258 11,140,237 1,566,070 General and administrative 17,209,292 13,700,843 1,926,034 46,888,274 122,108,649 17,165,762 Research and development 1,239,589 987,508 138,822 3,018,198 2,878,088 404,595 Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) (392,526,670) (109,951,356) (15,456,714) (68,227,039) (412,826,189) (58,034,186) Net income (loss) attributable to Cango Inc.’s shareholders (392,526,670) (109,951,356) (15,456,714) (68,227,039) (412,826,189) (58,034,186) Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per ADS-basic (2.72) (0.81) (0.11) (0.47) (3.00) (0.42) Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per ADS-diluted (2.72) (0.81) (0.11) (0.47) (3.00) (0.42) Weighted average ADS outstanding—basic 144,470,649 136,442,760 136,442,760 146,155,678 137,751,682 137,751,682 Weighted average ADS outstanding—diluted 144,470,649 136,442,760 136,442,760 146,155,678 137,751,682 137,751,682

