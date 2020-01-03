Cannibal Corpse Are Preparing To Get Back In The Studio

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 3, 2020

Floridian death metal band, Cannibal Corpse are getting ready to get back into the studio this year to lay down their newest album.

The new album, which is presumably due this year, will follow up their 2017 release, Red Before Black.

Cannibal Corpse shared the news in an end-of-year post on Instagram. They said, “Thanks for all your support of “Red Before Black” and all our touring in support of the record. Time to enter the crypts and begin work on the next record. Keep supporting death metal in the new decade!”

The big question mark on this news is about their guitarist, Pat O’Brien. He was arrested back in 2018 for assault and burglary, while ammunition exploded inside his home.

Last year, Cannibal Corpse took Erik Rutan on their Decibel Magazine Tour to fill in for O’Brien on guitar.

Rutan has produced and engineered several albums for the band, including: Kill, Evisceration Plague, and Torture.

Pat O’Brien’s current legal status is unknown.

Cannibal Corpse last toured Australia in 2014.