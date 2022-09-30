Canon Hong Kong celebrates 50th Anniversary to Define our Future TogetherCHK-Gala-50th-Press4.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 September 2022 – The Canon Hongkong Co.,Ltd (Canon Hong Kong) 50th Anniversary Celebration Event was held at the Hotel ICON on 21st September inviting around 100 dealers and business partners, with Ambassador and Consul-General of Japan in Hong Kong, Mr. Kenichi Okada as the officiating guest, to celebrate at the theme of “Define Our Future Together”. It is not merely a celebration dinner but also a showcase of Canon Hong Kong’s passionate future vision.

All guests were welcomed to take a photo which merged with futuristic hologram and tied to the event theme “Define Our Future Together”.

The event bid a warm welcome by inviting all guests to take a photo merged with futuristic hologram corresponding to the event theme “Define Our Future Together” as a special souvenir. A line up of latest products and solutions had been showcased in two separate Experience Zones. For B2B, there were latest Business Solutions to ease the operating efficiency in office area together with trial on Virtual Business Experience Center. Various solutions were included to help business with advanced technology to increase productivity for instance AI Contract to review legal documents efficiently; or Customer Communications Management Solution to deliver the accurate messages to customers by analyzing the customer preference accurately. Another highlight was Canon’s imagePROGRAF series, the world’s first large format printer with aqueous pigment fluorescent ink that increases attractiveness for creating appealing posters. It offers a wide color gamut of 11 colors and high color performance with 5 newly developed color, including the stunning Fluorescent Pink ink. High quality print samples were available for customers to touch and feel.

The guest of honor, Mr. Kenichi Okada, Ambassador and Consul-General of Japan in Hong Kong joined Canon Hong Kong management to lead the toasting ceremony.

For B2C, it was the first introduction of MREAL Solution in Hong Kong. It is a video technology that fuses real and virtual spaces and allows users to experience from 360-degree perspective. Different applications can be applied, to cover a wide range of industries and activities such as event & showrooming, manufacturing, medical training, architecture even product design. Another highlight went to the demonstration of EOS Virtual Reality System, through the 3D 180-degree VR images captured by dedicated EOS R5C camera and RF 5.2mm f/2.8L Dual Fisheye Lens, it is aimed to take creativity to the next level and cater new creators by further simplifying traditional VR Production workflow and increase efficiency.

Honorable guests made speech to make the night more memorable, including Chairman & CEO of Canon Marketing Asia Mr. Hideki Ozawa, President & COO of Canon Marketing Asia Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO of Canon Hongkong Mr. Shunichi Morinaga, also the Ambassador and Consul-General of Japan in Hong Kong, Mr. Kenichi Okada, they congratulated Canon Hongkong’s 50 years milestones by their moving words.

To embody the theme of “Define Our Future Together”, Canon’s Management team Mr. Kazuhiro Ozawa, Mr. Philip Chan, and Ms. Sheila Wong turned into digital avatars and shared the upcoming new concepts and technologies of Canon products & solutions.

Before the ending of the Gala Dinner, there was a transition Ceremony which marked the new President & CEO of Canon Hongkong. Mr. Shunichi Morinaga blessed the newly appointed President & CEO Mr. Kazuhiro Ozawa, and the latter invited all the guests to meet again 15 years later, to celebrate the 100th anniversaries of Canon in global. To achieve this, Mr. Ozawa wished the honorable guests to maintain individual healthy life and a healthy business development. With a special video showcased Canon Hong Kong’s history in past years with stakeholders and community, the celebration event came to a touched closing.

