Cans of herbal supplements from US yield weed, the illegal kind, at Clark Freeport

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO—At least 14 cans of herbal supplements worth P13 million yielded weed, the illegal kind, instead—marijuana—during inspection by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) last week at the Clark Freeport.

Customs officials inspected the cans after realizing that some of the containers’ labels were not sticking properly. The agency turned over the contraband to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency on Monday (April 6), the BOC said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cans, declared as whey protein samples, came in two shipments from California. The marijuana inside the cans weighed 11.569 kilograms.

District Collector Ruby Alameda issued warrants of seizure and detention for the shipments on March 30.

FEATURED STORIES

Edited by TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ