Canva empowers Filipino teachers through visuals

NOW more than ever amid the Covid-19 pandemic, training and equipping teachers with tools for remote and innovative learning is an essential step educational institutions and the government need to take to circumvent any future scenarios that could potentially affect schooling.

Image by Edmar Gapuz via Canva for Filipino teachers

With this in mind, Canva for Education offers a rich and authentic learning experience tailored to the needs of a classroom by empowering teachers and students to create and collaborate online through visuals. Best of all, it is an entirely free resource of teachers globally.

The user-friendly intuitive platform also includes add-ons such as education-specific content, the ability to create captivating videos, plus every ingredient to bring designs to life with Giphys, over two million images, 800K icons and illustrations, 700+ fonts, YouTube integrations and QR codes.

“Our goal is to help teachers create simple but engaging classroom content. With a plethora of classroom-friendly templates, relevant to specific learning goals, teachers can create eBooks and eBook covers, beautiful presentations for their subjects, class schedules, worksheets, handouts, online test papers and posters,” Canva Manila Country Manager Yani Hornilla-Donato.

Canva for Education also includes an all-new collaboration space, a review workflow, access to content from Google Drive, Dropbox, Folders, version history and SSO with Clever and Google.

In partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd), Canva recently hosted a webinar where DepEd EdTech Coordinator Mark Anthony Sy highlighted the value of equipping educators with tools to empower them in the classroom.

The webinar also paved the way for Canva and DepEd to launch a Facebook Community for Filipino Teachers that serves as a space for professional support and training as teachers learn and adapt to the modalities of virtual and distance teaching.