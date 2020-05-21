CapBridge Financial Secures Investments From SGInnovate and Hong Kong Cyberport Macro Fund In Series A Extension; Set To Accelerate Tech Development And Expand Presence In Hong Kong

Investments from Singapore government-owned SGInnovate and Hong Kong SAR Government-owned Cyberport signal strong government support of the CapBridge private market solution

government-owned SGInnovate and Hong Kong SAR Government-owned Cyberport signal strong government support of the CapBridge private market solution Disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have underscored the urgency for companies to have alternative fundraising pathways, enabled by Deep Tech and enhanced connectivity and embodied by the CapBridge private market eco-system

With the entry of SGInnovate and Cyberport as shareholders, CapBridge is expected to accelerate the development of its technology solutions and further scale up its presence in Hong Kong to serve the growing interest in private markets from the region.

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — CapBridge Financial (“CapBridge”), Singapore’s leading integrated private market eco-system comprising over US$2 billion of investable deals and Singapore’s first regulated securities exchange for private companies, today announced that it has received equity investments from SGInnovate and Cyberport Macro Fund, further attesting to its strong government support and growing regional network.

SGInnovate is a private-limited company wholly owned by the Singapore Government that helps entrepreneurial scientists build and scale Deep Tech startups through equity-based investments, access to talent, and business-building advice. Hong Kong Cyberport is the digital technology flagship with more than 1,500 start-ups and technology companies. Launched in 2016, Cyberport Macro Fund is a testament to its pledge to give start-ups that extra push they need to excel and go global, by connecting with overseas partners and investors to co-invest through the extensive Cyberport network.

Mr Johnson Chen, founder and CEO of CapBridge, said, “We are very encouraged by the confidence in CapBridge demonstrated through the investments from SGInnovate and the Cyberport Macro Fund. The global economy has been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, creating unprecedented challenges for many companies seeking growth capital. With the support of SGInnovate and Hong Kong Cyberport, as well as our other shareholders, CapBridge is committed to supporting the needs of these companies in an increasingly interconnected and digitalised global capital markets environment.”

Dr Lim Jui, CEO, SGInnovate said, “The disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have underscored the urgency for alternative fundraising pathways, enabled by Deep Tech and enhanced connectivity. The CapBridge platform has the potential to optimise the capital raising experience for growth companies in Singapore and the region. We are pleased to support them as they look to improve access to private markets through technology, for companies and investors alike.”

With the support from SGInnovate, CapBridge is expected to accelerate the development of its technology solutions, and deploy blockchain technology to optimise share tracking, private equity investments, and securities trading settlements for private companies.

Dr George Lam, Chairman of Cyberport said, “As the largest digital tech community in Hong Kong, Cyberport is committed to fostering digital tech development and entrepreneurship. We are delighted to have this opportunity to work with CapBridge and this co-investment will help to unlock value for private companies and family businesses, as well as the investors keen on pursuing private market diversification. I believe Hong Kong’s development in innovation and technology will continue to march forwards while seizing new opportunities arising from other international cities. We look forward to building a closer relationship with CapBridge and believe it will add vibrancy to Hong Kong’s capital markets.”

Along with the investment from Cyberport Macro Fund, CapBridge expects to further scale up its presence in Hong Kong to serve the growing interest in private markets from the region.

The CapBridge Financial private markets solution helps companies and investors unlock value via a uniquely integrated primary syndication and secondary trading approach. Based in global leading financial hub Singapore and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”), CapBridge Financial holds a Capital Markets Services Licence through its primary online syndication platform, and the Recognised Market Operator licence through Singapore’s first regulated private securities exchange, the blockchain-based 1exchange (“1X”).

The CapBridge primary syndication platform and the 1X secondary private equity trading exchange represents an integrated and holistic solution to growth companies, family-owned businesses, as well as private investors wishing to unlock and gain value from the private markets.

About CapBridge Financial

CapBridge Financial (“CapBridge”) provides private markets solutions that help companies and investors unlock value via a uniquely integrated primary syndication and secondary trading approach. Based in global financial hub Singapore, CapBridge is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The CapBridge primary online syndication platform holds a Capital Markets Services Licence (CMSL), while Singapore’s first regulated private securities exchange, 1exchange (1X) holds a Recognised Market Operator licence to facilitate secondary trading.

CapBridge works with late-stage growth or pre-IPO private companies seeking growth or expansion capital. The online platform intelligently seeks and matches companies with private capital and facilitates the entire capital raising process with technology. Private investors on CapBridge gain access to institutional grade private opportunities, previously limited to large institutional investors. CapBridge also deploys the lead and co-lead business model to ensure institutional grade transactions. Visit www.capbridge.sg for more information.

CapBridge also owns Singapore’s first regulated private securities exchange 1exchange (“1X”). Widely regarded as the third board in Singapore, 1X is a “light-touch” and cost-effective private exchange designed specifically for family owned businesses, growth and pre-IPO businesses. With market-oriented solutions such as direct private listings and employee share option and trading, 1X provides growth companies, founders, and business owners options for partial exits while retaining control. Private equity investors on 1X can securely and freely trade in and out of their private positions to achieve liquidity anytime, anywhere. Visit www.1x.exchange for more information.

Singapore Exchange is a strategic partner and shareholder of CapBridge. Key investors in CapBridge include South Korea-based Hanwha Investment and Securities Co., Singapore government-owned SGInnovate, and HKSAR government-backed Hong Kong Cyberport.

CapBridge partners include regional banks such as CIMB (Malaysia), UOB (Singapore), financial groups such as Hana Financial Group (Korea), as well as professional services firms such as Deloitte, Dunn & Bradstreet, and Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau.

About SGInnovate

At SGInnovate, we build and scale Deep Tech startups into high potential companies with global impact. We believe that hard global problems can be solved using Deep Tech, and Singapore, where we are based, is uniquely positioned to realise Deep Tech innovations that can tackle these challenges. Our Deep Tech Nexus Strategy is focused on adding tangible value to the Deep Tech startup ecosystem in two key areas – development of Human Capital and deployment of Investment Capital. With the support of our partners and co-investors, we back entrepreneurial scientists through equity-based investments, access to talent and business-building advice. Our efforts are prioritised around emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Autonomous Tech, MedTech and Quantum Tech, which represent impactful and scalable answers to global challenges.

SGInnovate is a private-limited company wholly owned by the Singapore Government. For more information, please visit www.sginnovate.com

About Cyberport

Cyberport is an innovative digital community with around 1,500 start-ups and technology companies. It is managed by Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, which is wholly owned by the Hong Kong SAR Government. With a vision to be the hub for digital technology thereby creating a new economic driver for Hong Kong, Cyberport is committed to nurturing a vibrant tech ecosystem by cultivating talent, promoting entrepreneurship among youth, supporting start-ups on their growth journey, fostering industry development by promoting strategic collaboration with local and international partners, and integrating new and traditional economies by accelerating digital transformation in the public and private sectors.