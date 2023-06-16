TOKYO, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 2nd Open Beta Test for Exoprimal is now live ahead of the full game’s release on 14 July 2023.



Capcom’s new game Exoprimal holds 2nd Open Beta

The 2nd Open Beta test is held for a limited period and open to all players.

Players will be given a glimpse at the game’s story and experience the 10-player online co-op mode “Dino Survival” with newly added content that wasn’t in the 1st Open Beta.

In addition, an in-game bonus that can be used in the full game will be given out to every participant of the Open Beta.

Open Beta Official Site: https://www.exoprimal.com/en-asia/networktest-obt/

Special Video Release: “Monster Hunter devs play Exoprimal!”

Members from the Monster Hunter dev team take a crack at Dino Survival! Watch Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and Director Kaname Fujioka, developers from the beloved Monster Hunter series, team up and have a blast playing Exoprimal with its developers!

Surely the experience of having worked years on making the Monster Hunter games will help them achieve victory against gigantic dino foes? Fans of the Monster Hunter series might learn some unexpected facts about Producer Tsujimoto and the rest of the dev team!

Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/@capcomasia/search?query=Monster%20Hunter%20devs%20play%20Exoprimal!

Check out other related updates in the latest videos from Capcom’s official channels.

1. Exoprimal announces an unexpected collab with this title! Check out the announcement trailer for this timely collaboration.

Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6z9vEBq_h78

2. The final installment of the “Exoprimal Explained in 2 minutes!” series, the “Dino Survival Edition” has been released. Watch this short video to catch up on all you need to know about Exoprimal, and jump into the 2nd Open Beta Test!

Watch here: https://youtu.be/7bgpM2Om5U4

3. Watch the latest game trailer! Find out more about the newly announced exosuits, large dinosaur horde battles, a new game mode, and tons of other exciting information!

Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYiJZphKom8

Product：Exoprimal

Release Date：14 July 2023

Platforms：Xbox Game Pass / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Windows / PlayStation®5 / PlayStation®4 / Steam®

Genre：Online Team-Based Action

Official Website：https://www.exoprimal.com/en-asia/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2005, 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.