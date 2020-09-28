Capiral brothers in pastillas scheme charged with robbery-extortion at Manila court

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice has filed before the Manila Court criminal charges against a lawyer from the National Bureau of Investigation and his brother from the Bureau of Immigration for their alleged involvement in the so-called “pastillas scheme.”

Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Richard Anthony Fadullon said Joshua Paul Capiral, legal assistance chief of the NBI, and his brother Christopher John are charged with violations of Article 294 of the Revised Penal Code for robbery (extortion) and Section 3 (e) of the Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DOJ has recommended a P100, 000 bail for the robbery/extortion charge for each and a P90,000 bail each for the Anti-Graft Law. But Joshua has to pay an additional P30,000 because he was also charged of violating Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

The brothers were arrested in an entrapment operation by NBI’s Special Action Unit last Sept. 21.

FEATURED STORIES

Meanwhile, the DOJ, in a resolution, recommended the conduct of a preliminary investigation the violation of Section 5(h) and (k) of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and the violation of Section (c)(1) and (2) of RA 6713.

The DoJ resolution was signed by Prosecution Attorney Honey Rose Delgado and approved by Fadullon and Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento.

RELATED STORY:

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>