CapitaLand, CDL and UOL clinch top prizes at EdgeProp Excellence Awards 2020PressReleaseTMPZVT3XI.jpg

CapitaLand Limited, City Developments Limited and UOL Group Limited emerge as major winners, each clinching 6 awards

CEL’s Kopar @ Newton and Parc Komo among the winners for top developments

Guoco Midtown wins Mixed-Use Development Excellence

Parc Clematis (Uncompleted) wins Top Mega Development Award

People’s Choice Award goes to Avenue South Residence

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 October 2020 – The winners of the EdgeProp Excellence Awards 2020 were announced via a virtual gala, the first-ever for a property awards show in Singapore. The annual hallmark event recognises outstanding property developers and distinctive developments that set the benchmark for continuous innovation, best-in-class design and highest level of integrity within the real estate industry in Singapore. For the first time in four years, the event was broadcasted live with over 3000 viewers witnessing the best in real estate receiving the accolades they deserved.

Watch recording at https://edgepr.link/EPEAliveshow

“Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Awards received over 70 submissions compared to 61 last year. Due to the restrictions imposed on site-visits, the judging committee held numerous virtual presentations with the developers, architects, engineers and project managers from the shortlisted candidates. The competition this year was strong and the judges had their work cut out for them,”, says Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore.

The judging panel this year comprises of Khew Sin Khoon, Group CEO of CPG Corporation; Ong Choon Fah, CEO of Edmund Tie & Co; Yvonne Tan, Director of DP Green; Angela Lim, Co-Founder of SuMisura; Colin Seah, Founder & Director of Ministry of Design; Dr Lee Nai Jia, Deputy Director, Institute of Real Estate and Urban Studies, NUS and Bernard Tong.

This year, the judges paid particular attention to:

Efficient and flexible living cum work spaces

The incorporation of biophilic design into residential projects

The practice of sustainability

The adoption of innovative ways to showcase new showflats

CapitaLand Limited, City Developments Limited and UOL Group Limited emerge as the major winners, clinching six awards each.

“CapitaLand has been firmly committed to creating homes and shaping communities that make Singapore a better place to live in. This commitment will not change, and together with our ecosystem partners and consultants, we look forward to help shape Singapore’s future with quality, sustainable and thoughtfully designed homes.” says Chew Peet Mun, Managing Director, Workspace and Residential of CapitaLand Limited.

“It is our honour to receive the distinguished Top Developer Award for the fourth consecutive year. In the face of unprecedented challenges this year, sustainability is all the more important, as our industry comes together to refocus on the ‘new normal’.” says Chia Ngiang Hong, Group GM of City Developments Limited.

“We believe that good buildings not only add value to a property but also to the quality of life and the environment. Some of the common themes that stand out for UOL’s Developments include Good design, Green Architecture, Sustainability and Inclusivity. To a large extent, we are giving back to nature and also borrowing from nature.” says Liam Wee Sin, CEO of UOL Group Limited.

Please refer to the complete list of awards and winners below: