CAPS 2.0 Honoured at Green Good Design Awards

HONG KONG, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The patented second generation of City Air Purification System (CAPS 2.0), jointly developed by Sino Group and Arup, has been honoured in the ‘green product/graphic design’ category of Green Good Design Awards 2021 thanks to the stylish and practical design by Hong Kong designer Charis Ng. Green Good Design Awards 2021 is a special edition of Good Design Awards, one of the most prestigious design awards globally, jointly presented by the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and the European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies for most innovative and visionary new product design worldwide.



‘A smart city solution must aesthetically fit in with its urban surroundings. We are pleased with how we managed to incorporate all the technological innovations in a modern and sleek design,’ adds Charis Ng, designer of CAPS 2.0.



CAPS 2.0 is recognised for its flexible design with easy adoption in various forms from a bus shelter to retrofitted into existing structures, making it a particularly useful and practical solution to air quality, which has been highlighted by the World Health Organisation as the single largest environment health risk. It protects those in urban environments by improving air quality through novel filtration and sanitisation technologies, which has become ever more important amid COVID-19.

CAPS 2.0 represents a leap in both functionality and design. Taking a human-centred approach, the award-winning designer Charis Ng and her team has worked on reconfiguring how air flows through the semi-open space by integrating novel filtration and sanitisation technologies in CAPS 2.0 over the past two years. The design concept features a collection of controlled organic layers, which replicates the filtering theory of nature, where layer by layer, air is purified and refined through different filtration technologies. The design blends strong architectural elements such as steel with softer and controlled organic details, achieving a structure that is visually appealing in addition to being more functionally impactful to safeguard public health.

Mr Daryl Ng, SBS, JP, Deputy Chairman of Sino Group, remarks, “We are deeply honoured that the esteemed judging panel has recognised our social innovation idea with this prestigious award. We are committed to building a better community, starting with cleaner air while waiting for public transport. We are encouraged by the positive feedback on our humble concept. It has been a great honour working with engineers on this meaningful community project. We hope it inspires more creative and innovative ideas for a healthier and greener community.“

Powered by novel filtration and sanitisation technologies, CAPS 2.0 is capable of efficiently purifying air within a semi-open space. CAPS 2.0 draws in surrounding air, and purifies the air as it passes through the system, removing suspended particles, airborne allergens, microbes and viruses. An air curtain ejected from the canopy’s edge, known as the ‘wind-block’ innovation, shields pollutants and minimises air leakage into surroundings. Sanitised and purified air is then delivered through vents in the metal columns, protecting people from microbes, coronaviruses and cross-infections.

The system also harvests solar energy through photovoltaic panels installed on top to self-sustain. To provide users with greater convenience, CAPS 2.0 is fitted with the Internet of Things (IoT), enabling real-time monitoring, data comparison and interactive displays to show useful information on weather, air quality and bus schedules.

Recognised as an innovative, citywide solution to air pollution

Green Good Design Award commends the most important new international products, buildings, construction and planning projects that are leading the way to a design that is fully sustainable and compatible with the highest standard of good environment. Themed ‘Build A Better World Now’, the programme received hundreds of submissions from over 35 countries/regions. A jury composed of The European Centre’s International Advisory Committee selected over 150 new buildings, landscape projects, and product designs from 28 nations that emphasise the most advanced ‘Green Approach’ and the most sophisticated methods and technology to make the most positive impact on the environment.

In addition to Green Good Design Awards 2021, CAPS 2.0 received Gold Medal and the Industrial Design Award at the 47th International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva in 2019, the Inventor Prize of the World Intellectual Property Organisation and Gold Medal with Jury Commendation at the Silicon Valley International Invention Festival 2019.

CAPS 2.0 is on a roving exhibition to present the novel and useful innovation to a wider audience. It is on exhibition at Olympian City 2 until 17 January 2022.

