Trending Now

Captain, crew of capsized boat rescued in Surigao del Norte

TopNews
admin

Captain, crew of capsized boat rescued in Surigao del Norte

A coast guardsman observes the waters near a capsized vessel in Surigao del Norte for a possible oil spill. STORY: Captain, crew of capsized boat rescued in Surigao del Norte

A coast guardsman personnel observes the waters near a capsized vessel in Surigao del Norte for a possible oil spill. (Photo from the Philippine Coast Guard)

ILIGAN CITY, Lanao del Norte — The Philippine Coast Guard is monitoring the waters between Hinatuan and Bucas Grande islands in Surigao del Norte for an oil spill after a cargo boat capsized there on Friday.

According to a PCG incident report, Landing Craft Transport Pacifica 1 left the port of Cabadbaran City in Agusan del Norte and was bound for Dapa in Siargao island when pummeled by big waves as high as 3 meters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citing the account of the vessel’s captain, Robert Espino, the coast guard said the huge waves brought water into the engine room that eventually led to engine trouble, making the boat difficult to steer.

Another ship, the MV Veronica, that was passing by the area sighted the capsized vessel and rescued Espino and his crew of 22.

FEATURED STORIES

Espino was given medical attention. The 22 crew members were assessed to be in good physical condition.

—RYAN ROSAURO

RELATED STORIES

PCG rescues crew of 7 on a Chinese ship off Eastern Samar

PCG rescues 18 passengers of distressed boat in Iloilo

PCG rescues 10 passengers after cargo vessel runs aground in Sulu

ATM
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.

Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

Follow @FMangosingINQ on Twitter

–>

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top