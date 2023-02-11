Captain, crew of capsized boat rescued in Surigao del Norte

ILIGAN CITY, Lanao del Norte — The Philippine Coast Guard is monitoring the waters between Hinatuan and Bucas Grande islands in Surigao del Norte for an oil spill after a cargo boat capsized there on Friday.

According to a PCG incident report, Landing Craft Transport Pacifica 1 left the port of Cabadbaran City in Agusan del Norte and was bound for Dapa in Siargao island when pummeled by big waves as high as 3 meters.

Citing the account of the vessel’s captain, Robert Espino, the coast guard said the huge waves brought water into the engine room that eventually led to engine trouble, making the boat difficult to steer.

Another ship, the MV Veronica, that was passing by the area sighted the capsized vessel and rescued Espino and his crew of 22.

Espino was given medical attention. The 22 crew members were assessed to be in good physical condition.

—RYAN ROSAURO

