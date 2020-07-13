Car sales plunge by 51 percent in June

AUTOMOBILE sales declined by 51 percent in June to 15,578 units from 31,950 units sold a year ago, a joint report by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (Campi) and the Truck Manufacturers Association on Monday showed.

Auto sales in June, however, went up by 225 percent from the 4,788 units recorded in May this year.

Despite the improvement in June, Campi President Rommel Gutierrez remained cautiously optimistic amid the prevalent social and economic risks and uncertainties the country is facing.

“This positive growth shows early signs that consumer demand for new cars is starting to improve albeit slowly. The auto industry recovery may take time as vehicle sales still remain a challenge,” he said.

Passenger car (PC) sales declined by 50.6 percent from 9,532 units in June last year to 4,711 units this year.

Sales of commercial vehicles (CV) also decreased by 51.5 percent to 10,867 units from 22,418 units.

Year-to-date, the industry sold a total of 85,041 units, down by 51 percent from the 174,135 units sold in 2019.

CV sales contracted by 49.8 percent to 61,129 units from 121,717 units while PC sales dropped by 54.4 percent to 23,912 units from 52,418 units.

Toyota Motors Philippines Corp. continued to dominate the market in the first half with a market share of 41.92 percent on sales of 35,648 units, down by 51.5 percent from 73,454 units last year.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. was at second place with 15,133 units, accounting for 17.79 percent of the market while Nissan Philippines Inc. came third with 9,708 units, representing a 11.42-percent market share.

“The industry is also maximizing digital platforms as one of the avenues to strengthen campaigns for our sales promotional. This is one of the strategies to adapt to the new normal environment,” said Gutierrez.