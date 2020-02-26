Car Seat Headrest Return With New Album ‘Making A Door Less Open’, Share First Single

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 27, 2020

Car Seat Headrest‘s last album of new material was 2016’s Teens of Denial. Now, the Will Toledo-fronted indie rock project has announced they’ll release new album Making a Door Less Open on Friday, 1st May via Matador/Remote Control.

To coincide with the announcement, the band has shared new single ‘Can’t Cool Me Down’. A regular staple of live sets over the past year, the new song is a departure from the propulsive rock of Teens of Denial, trading overdriven guitars for retro synths and one of the grooviest CSH bass lines yet.

The first single seems indicative of Making a Door Less Open overall. Toledo and co recorded the new album twice – once live with guitars, drums and bass, and once in a MIDI environment using purely synthesized sounds. Throughout mixing, bits of each were gradually combined into one final product.

“This album was made from January 2015 to December 2019, starting as a collection of vague ideas that eventually turned into songs. I wanted to make something that was different from my previous records, and I struggled to figure out how to do that,” explains Toledo in a statement on the band’s website.

“I realized that because the way I listened to music had changed, I had to change the way I wrote music, as well. I was listening less and less to albums and more and more to individual songs, songs from all over the place, every few days finding a new one that seemed to have a special energy.”

“Each track is the result of an intense battle to bring out its natural colors and transform it into a complete work.”

Listen to ‘Can’t Cool Me Down’ below.