Cara Delevingne Surprises Ashley Benson With Romantic Birthday Trip to Morocco: “I Love You”
Ashley Benson received quite the birthday gift from girlfriend Cara Delevingne: a trip to Morocco! On Friday, the Pretty Little Liars alum — who turned 30 on Dec. 18 — revealed that Cara surprised her with the special getaway by sharing a collection of photos from their vacation. The gallery features snaps of the couple exploring the region, riding a motorcycle, and enjoying breakfast during a hot air balloon ride.
“Morocco has always been a place I’ve wanted to visit,” Ashley captioned the post. “I faced so many fears and took on new adventures with my best friend by my side. I couldn’t have asked for anything better. I love you @caradelevingne. Thank you for making my birthday the best yet.”
On Ashley’s actual birthday, Cara also shared a sweet message, writing, ” It’s you and me which is my favourite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious . . . I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy ass, sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson.” The pair first started dating in 2018 after meeting on the set of Her Smell and confirmed their relationship in June. Since then, they’ve given us a handful of adorable glimpses into their romance, and we’re looking forward to seeing more!