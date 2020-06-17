Caraga, Davao regions to have cloudy skies, thunderstorms — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Caraga and Davao regions will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms on Wednesday due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.

[embedded content]

ADVERTISEMENT

ITCZ is the convergence of winds from the northern and southern hemisphere which causes clouds that bring rains in affected areas.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean, and due to localized thunderstorms, based on Pagasa’s 4 a,m. weather update.

FEATURED STORIES

Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said thunderstorms may occur in some parts of the country in the afternoon or evening.

“Wala po tayong nakikita na maaaring mabuo na panibagong Low Pressure Area o bagyo sa loob ng Philippine Area of Responsibility sa loob ng tatlong araw,” he added.

(We do not see any LPA that might develop in PAR in the next three days.)

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 26 to 37 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Olongapo City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Lipa City: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City and Bacolod City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Valencia City: 21 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

EDV

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ