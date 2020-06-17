Caraga, Davao regions to have cloudy skies, thunderstorms — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Caraga and Davao regions will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms on Wednesday due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.
ITCZ is the convergence of winds from the northern and southern hemisphere which causes clouds that bring rains in affected areas.
Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean, and due to localized thunderstorms, based on Pagasa’s 4 a,m. weather update.
Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said thunderstorms may occur in some parts of the country in the afternoon or evening.
“Wala po tayong nakikita na maaaring mabuo na panibagong Low Pressure Area o bagyo sa loob ng Philippine Area of Responsibility sa loob ng tatlong araw,” he added.
(We do not see any LPA that might develop in PAR in the next three days.)
Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:
Metro Manila: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 26 to 37 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius
Olongapo City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
Lipa City: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City and Bacolod City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Cebu: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Valencia City: 21 to 32 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
