Cardi B and Offset Appear in Super Bowl Ad Promoting Their Own McDonald’s Meal

Aside from the halftime show and then perhaps the football, the most important thing about the Super Bowl is the advertisements. 2023 was no different, with a slew of brands enlisting stars like Jennifer Coolidge, Ben Affleck and J.Lo, Willie Nelson, John Cena, Snoop Dogg, John Travolta, and more to sling products ranging from sneakers to mobile phone plans.

Rappers Cardi B and Offset got involved as well, revealing their ‘Cardi B & Offset’ meal deal at McDonald’s through the Know Your Order campaign. It’ll be available from Maccas from Valentine’s Day. It involves a cheeseburger with BBQ sauce and large Coke (Cardi B’s order) and a quarter pounder with cheese with a Hi-C Orange Lavaburst (Offset’s order) – as well as a large fries and apple pie.

Cardi B & Offset McDonald’s Advertisement

[embedded content]

No word yet on whether it will be available in Australia. It’s the latest in a long line of McDonald’s specialty orders from artists like Travis Scott, BTS, J Balvin, Saweetie, and loads more.

Cardi B & Offset share the secret sauce to their relationship 🥫 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/duJPgi4Xlc — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 12, 2023

Yall saw our commercial? PARAPAPAPA IM FUCKIN HIM!!!!!! ❤️💛…The CARDI & Offset meal coming 2.14 at your closest McDonald’s!!!💛❤️💛❤️💛❤️ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 12, 2023

Brands reportedly spent USD$7 million for a 30-second ad during the Fox broadcast this year, hoping to catch the eyes of some 200 million viewers. The Kansas City Chiefs walked away victorious over the Philadelphia Eagles – but if you were like Adele, you were simply tuning in to watch Rihanna’s halftime performance.

The singer performed a medley of her greatest hits, including ‘Where Have You Been’, ‘We Found Love’, ‘Work’, ‘All Of The Lights’, ‘Umbrella’, and ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’. Following the set a spokesperson revealed Rihanna was pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky’s second child – their first son was born in May 2022.

Further Reading

Watch Lizzo And Cardi B Reign As Greek Goddesses In ‘Rumors’ Clip

Rihanna is Pregnant with Her and A$AP Rocky’s Second Child

Watch Rihanna Perform a Career-Spanning Medley of Hits During Super Bowl Halftime Show