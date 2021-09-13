Career Opportunities at Amazon Web Services Philippines, Inc. (AWS)

Amazon Web Services Philippines is where innovation, risks, and ideas are celebrated. We are builders, we try new things, and imagine big dreams. It is still Day 1 for us, and we are looking for curious people to be part of our diverse teams of thinkers, testers, and doers. Come join us and work with the latest cloud technologies that enable our customers to adopt cloud-based solutions.

AWS is in need of a Senior Solutions Architect. This position is ideal for candidates with multiple technology domain backgrounds.

POSITION: SENIOR SOLUTIONS ARCHITECT

Job Description:

• Collaborate with customers, partners and other AWS teams to craft architectures, proof of concepts or demonstrations of our platform that work back from customer’s business needs and accelerate the adoption of appropriate AWS technology;

• Shape and design solutions covering a spread of domains from migration of core enterprise applications to working with AI/ML and IoT, among others;

• Ensure short-term technology decisions are aligned with AWS’ long-term goals;



• Takes part in educating, sharing best practices, presenting at events, writing white papers, blogs, and running workshops; and

• Shape the direction of AWS’ products and services and gathers feedback from customers whilst collaborating with AWS’ engineering and service teams.

Qualifications:

• Post Graduate Certificate in the related industry;

• Professional Certifications/Accreditation of Multiple Technology Domains is a must;

• Deeper understanding in technology areas (i.e., software development, systems engineering, infrastructure, security, networking, data and analytics);

• Can create proof of concepts, demos, and/or scripts from scratch or leveraging reusable components;

• Can lead on a complex technical project, which may require the participation of other teams to deliver.

All applications will be processed online by following the below:

Apply online at www.amazon.jobs.

Location parameter should be ‘Philippines’

Click the ‘Filter’ tab

Choose ‘Finance & Global Business Services’ Choose ‘Human Resources’ Choose ‘Solutions Architect” in the Job Category section the Job Category section.

Candidate(s) needs to create, submit and access the online assessment to proceed and complete the online application process

A recruiter will be in touch once your application has been tag as completed

Equal opportunities means we are committed to treating all candidates and employees equally by eliminating discrimination on grounds of color, race, religion or belief, nationality, ethnic or national origin, gender, gender identity, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, sex, marital status, disability, age, trade union membership, or on grounds of working part-time or for a fixed term in relation to – Recruitment, Training and development, Promotions, Appraisals, Pay and benefits, Employment generally.