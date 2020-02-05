“Career or baby? Heart Evangelista weighs in”

Heart Evangelista took a break from her busy schedule and decided to interact with her fans online.

She then asked her over 4 million Instagram followers to give her questions before she was going to sleep and one netizen asked her, “Will you exchange joining fashion events to having instead baby? Babies? [sic].”

From being a talented actress, Heart soon found a way to reconnect with her artistic side and later on made a name for herself in the world of fashion. Since then, she has always been present at major fashion shows including international fashion events such Fashion Week in Paris and New York.

Heart was optimistic with her answer saying having a child will just make her life better.

“I have twins that I’ve been caring for since they were 5 years old. A husband, 3 cats, 4 dogs, staff and a career. A baby will make me dream bigger and work harder. It will only get better,” she said.

Heart married Sorsogon governor Francis “Chiz” Escudero in 2015 and the couple once expected twins but the actress soon suffered miscarriages in 2018.

Last year, Heart remembered her baby’s special day.

“Know mama thinks about you,” she said.