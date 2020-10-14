Cargo vessel runs aground near marine sanctuary in Tagbilaran village

TAGBILARAN CITY –– A cargo vessel ran aground on Tuesday night in the vicinity of Mabaw Reef Marine Sanctuary in Barangay Ubujan in this city.

MV Seaborne VII, owned by Seaborne Shipping Lines Inc., was reportedly carrying 22 crew members and was loaded with container vans from Manila.

Seaman Second Class Rodel Astronomo of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)-Western Bohol said the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. when the vessel did not notice an unlighted buoy near the Mabaw Reef.

“The incident happened due to poor visibility,” said Astronomo.

While the vessel did not have any damage, an investigation will be conducted to determine the extent of the damage it caused on the corals.

Mabaw reef, located about three kilometers from the shorelines of Manga, Ubujan, and Taloto, was declared a no-take zone to allow regeneration of fisheries and other aquatic resources in the area.

