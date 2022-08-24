Caribou Announce Headline Australian Shows For December

Alongside a recently-announced appearance as part of this year’s Meredith Music Festival, Caribou (aka Dan Snaith and his live band) has announced a string Australian headline shows to coincide. Caribou will play four shows in December – in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.

Following their headline set at Meredith, the tour will kick off at the Forum in Melbourne on Sunday, 11th December before heading to the Enmore Theatre in Sydney on Tuesday, 13th December. Snaith and co. will play at the Tivoli on Thursday, 15th December before wrapping up the run at the Nightquarter on the Sunshine Coast the following evening. Tickets are on sale now.

“We’ve been waiting so long to come down to Australia again – we’ve been planning this tour since early 2020 and we’ve always had amazing shows in Australia… but it’s been over 7 years since we’ve come down!” Snaith says of the upcoming tour, which – as he alludes to – marks him and the band’s first time in the country since his Laneway Festival appearances in 2015.

“We’ve been dying to do Meredith in particular for ages – Kieran (Four Tet) has been telling me we have to do it for years,” he added. “We’re so excited about the show we’ve got ready for you – it’s the same full production audiovisual feast that we’ve been melting minds with at European festivals. We’re so thrilled to finally get to play it for amazing Australian audience.”

Caribou was at the top of the Meredith lineup when it arrived earlier this month, alongside the likes of Yothu Yindi, Dry Cleaning, Courtney Barnett, Sharon Van Etten, Tkay Maidza, Private Function and more. The Victorian festival is set to run from Friday, 9th to Sunday, 11th December – marking its return after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Caribou 2022 Australian Tour

Saturday, 10th December – Meredith Music Festival

Sunday, 11th December – Forum, Melbourne

Tuesday, 13th December – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Thursday, 15th December – Tivoli, Brisbane

Friday, 16th December – The Nightquarter, Sunshine Coast

