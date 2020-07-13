‘Carina’ keeps strength as it moves north; landfall still a possibility

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression “Carina” maintained its strength on Monday night as it moved further north over the sea near Calayan town in Cagayan.

Carina still had maximum sustained winds of 45 kph, with a gustiness reaching up to 55 kph, according to the 11 p.m. bulletin issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

ADVERTISEMENT

The depression was still well within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) and may make landfall in Batanes’ several islands.

The eye of Carina was predicted to keep moving northwest towards Luzon Strait, passing near the Babuyan Islands and Batanes, according to weather specialist Ariel Rojas.

FEATURED STORIES

PAGASA was not discounting the possibility that it might make landfall in the Batanes area.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 (TCWS) is still raised over Batanes, Babuyan Group of Islands, and the northeastern portion of Cagayan.

Widespread moderate to heavy rains were expected Monday evening and Tuesday over Batanes, Northern Cagayan, the Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Apayao, and Abra.

The rest of Northern Luzon, on the other hand, will have light to moderate rains, prodding Pagasa to advise people in low-lying and slope areas to monitor updates as flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible.

The latest forecasts still point to Carina eventually weakening to a low pressure area by the time it grazes Taiwan’s eastern sea on Wednesday.

Until that time, seafarers in Luzon’s northern and eastern seaboards are advised to refrain from venturing out into the sea as moderate to rough seas will prevail in the next 24 hours.

—With a report from Jim Mendoza (Trainee)

ADVERTISEMENT

/atm

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ