‘Carina’ weakens to a low pressure area as it leaves PH

MANILA, Philippines — ‘Carina’ has weakened from a tropical depression to a low pressure area (LPA), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its latest update on Tuesday.

Pagasa said in a tweet on Tuesday night that Carina, located 170 km northwest of Basco, Batanes, just below Taiwan, dispersed at around 8:00 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the development, state meteorologists warned seafarers and fisherfolk to watch out for high waves as seas would still in a moderate to rough condition for the next 24 hours.

Earlier, Pagasa lifted all storm warning signals in the country as Carina moved away from the Philippine area of responsibility.

FEATURED STORIES

/atm

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ