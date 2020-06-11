“Carlo Aquino ‘excited’ to work with ‘Miss Granny’ director Hwang Dong Hyuk”

Carlo Aquino on Wednesday teased his fans of a possible project featuring South Korean filmmaker Hwang Dong Hyuk.

Carlo Aquino on Wednesday teased his fans of a possible project featuring South Korean filmmaker Hwang Dong Hyuk.

On Instagram, Carlo shared a handwritten note from Hwang thanking him for his “efforts” and asking him to take care as the the director expressed his excitement to work with the actor in the “near future.”

Carlo, for his part, wrote: “A handwritten note from a brilliant director. Wooop!! Couldn’t be more excited to work with you guys once this pandemic is over.”

Hwang is an award-winning director from Seoul known for his films “My Father”, “The Crucible”, “Miss Granny”, and most recently, “The Fortress.”

“Miss Granny”, about an elderly woman who finds a second shot at youth after a visit to a mysterious photo studio, was adapted by Philippine film suit Viva Films in 2018. The re-imagined version starred Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, and Xian Lim.

Carlo was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 romance-comedy film “Isa Pa With Feelings” opposite Maine Mendoza.

Currently, he is gearing up for the much-anticipated primetime comeback of “A Soldier’s Heart” via the new Kapamilya channel, months after it halted production due to the coronavirus threat.

Kapamilya Channel will be available from June 13 on SKY, Cablelink, G Sat, and most member-cable operators of the Philippine Cable Television Association (PCTA) nationwide.