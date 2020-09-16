“Carlo Aquino on being a dad: ‘Sobrang sarap sa pakiramdam’”

For the first time, Carlo Aquino spoke at length about being a father to his child with girlfriend Trina Candaza.

For the first time, Carlo Aquino spoke at length about being a father to his child with girlfriend Trina Candaza.

In an interview with ABS-CBN writer Daula Sauler on Tuesday, September 15, the actor said his priorities have changed since he and his partner welcomed their baby girl.

[embedded content]

“Sobrang sarap sa pakiramdam na hindi na ‘yung sarili mo ‘yung priority kung ‘di ‘yung mag-ina mo na, ‘yung family mo. Ang sarap na nagtratrabaho ka para sa kanila. Kasi ito, future ng anak ko ‘yung nakasalalay ‘di ba? Siyempre gusto mo maging stable, maging maayos kung saan siya mag-aaral, ‘yung mga ganung bagay,” he said, as quoted by ABS-CBN News.

“Kaya nung biglang nagkaroon ng problema ‘yung ABS-CBN, although hindi kami very vocal, nag-iiisip-isip na ako kung anong mga gagawin, kung anong career move ang dapat kong gawin. Kasi siyempre ayaw kong maging stagnant. Ayaw kong tumigil sa ganito na lang ako,” he added.

It was last week when Carlo and Trina shocked the public when they introduced their daughter, Enola Mithi.

READ: Carlo Aquino, girlfriend welcome baby

According to Carlo, he and his girlfriend did not deliberately plan to keep the pregnancy a secret.

“Hindi naman namin tinago. Hindi lang namin na-post. Pero kasi kapag lumalabas kami, although naka-mask, may mga nakakakilala pa rin sa akin… May mga nagpapa-picture. Eh kasama ko si Trina. Alangan naman [itago ko siya]?” he said.

He also said that he did not have second thoughts about sharing a picture of their baby online.

“Little angel ‘yun eh. Blessing ‘yun. Bakit mo itatago ang ganyan kalaking blessing at happiness sa buhay mo? Hindi rin naman ako nagpo-post para sa ibang tao. Nagpo-post ako kasi gusto ko, gusto namin ni Tina i-share ‘yung happiness,” he said.

According to Carlo, he wants to spend every second with his newborn child before he goes back to work.

“Malapit na din ako magtrabaho. Siyempre ‘yung mga trabaho natin ngayon is lock-in. Siyempre ‘yung mga lock-in ng dalawa’t kalahating linggo, sobrang laking bagay nun kasi ‘yung mga ganitong sanggol, sobrang bilis daw talagang lumaki. So talagang every moment, gusto ko ako na lang muna,” he said.

When asked about marriage plans, Carlo said he and Trina aren’t looking to tie the knot soon, as their priority at the moment is to take care of their baby Enola Mithi.