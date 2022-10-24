Carly Rae Jepsen Announces 2023 Australian Headline Shows

Canadian pop musician Carly Rae Jepsen has announced a run of Australian headline shows for 2023. The new shows come just one week after Jepsen was announced on the bill for next year’s Golden Plains lineup.

Alongside her performance at the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre on Sunday, 12th March, Jepsen will also play three headline dates. These shows will see her performing at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on 7th March, The Tivoli in Brisbane on 9th March, and Melbourne’s Forum Theatre on 13th March.

The upcoming shows will be Jepsen’s first since she made her debut in Australia in late 2019. While those Australian shows were in support of her fourth album, Dedicated, Jepsen has since released two more records, including 2020’s Dedicated Side B, and The Loneliest Time just last week.

Jepsen’s appearance on the 2023 Golden Plains lineup also sees her joining the likes of Bikini Kill, Four Tet, and Soul II Soul amongst others. The festival’s upcoming event will be its first since 2020, with the global pandemic necessitating the cancellation of previous years.

Carly Rae Jepsen – Australian Tour 2023

Thursday, 9th March, 2023 – The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, 7th March, 2023 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Monday 13th March, 2023– Forum Melbourne, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale Monday, 31st October.

