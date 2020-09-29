“Carmi Martin on journey to recovery from COVID-19: ‘A honeymoon with God’”

Actress Carmi Martin shares her journey of recovery after testing positive for COVID-19 last September 13.

Last September 28, actress Carmi Martin shared that she had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus after undergoing a test before starting work on a new Star Cinema project.

In her latest Instagram post, she wrote, “Last September 13, I went to Philippine Red Cross for a swab test that was a requirement for a digital series under Star Cinema, then the following day got the result that I was positive of COVID-19. I really felt bad because I have no symptoms except for my BP shoot up, and also for not able to do the project since I was so prepared and really was so excited to do it,” she shared.

The 57-year-old actress, who first joined showbiz in 1976 as a co-host on the now defunct variety show Student Canteen, shared that she used her required quarantine time productively.

“The two week quarantine became A HONEYMOON WITH GOD. I spent each day with prayers and praying for others , singing beautiful songs for our Lord and listening to excellent preachings each day. Having a positive attitude, exercising and eating healthy food specially prepared by @gourmadebychefroblau made me recover well,” she shared in her social media post.

Carmi, who is also part of the Kapamilya series Home Sweetie Home, also took the opportunity to thank those who gave her support: from her family, church community, as well as medical staff who took good care of her

“Panginoong Diyos Salamat sa pagkakataon na mas lalo akong manalig sa Iyo at maging blessing sa ibang tao na may mga pinagdadaang sa panahon ng COVID. My two week quarantine was so precious because spending time with GOD will always be the BEST! PRAISE GOD for I am now COVID free! #ProudtobeMakatizen #salutetofrontliners #covidsurvivor #TeamMFSStrong.”