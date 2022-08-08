Carmina Villaroel Reacts to Zoren Intense Scene in ‘Apoy sa Langit’

Carmina Villaroel has This Reactions to Zoren Intimate Scene in ‘Apoy sa Langit’

Celebrity mom Carmina Villaroel expresses her reactions to the intense scene of husband Zoren Legazpi in his ‘Apoy sa Langit’ show.

The GMA Network posted a video on Instagram showing Carmina Villaroel’s responses to the popular “under the table scene” starring her husband Zoren Legaspi and Lianne Valentin from the much-discussed show Apoy Sa Langit. While watching the footage, Carmina can’t help but squeal.

Carmina gamely accepted GMA’s dare, despite the legendary Kapuso actress’s admission that she couldn’t watch her husband’s steamy scenes on the show. Carmina was instantly astonished and shocked by the heated moment in the viral “under the table” scene of Zoren and Lianne where the actor was showered with kisses.

“Oh my gosh, nakakaloka!” was the actress’ next reaction to the scene, which she admitted she watched when it went viral online. “Ay Diyos ko Lord, ano ba ‘to? My God! Hindi ako sanay kasi si Zoren conservative kaya nagulat ako bakit nagkaganito?”

“Oh my gosh. Jusme Lord. ‘Di ba puro halikan nang halikan? ’Di ko talaga kaya! No wonder talagang million views kasi si mistress nandon sa ilalim ng table,” she added.

The mother of twins is really grateful that Zoren’s portrayal in the series as an unfaithful husband is not at all indicative of Zoren in person. The actress’s genuine response amused many online users. Every 2:30 pm, Monday through Friday, “Apoy Sa Langit” may be viewed on the Kapuso channel.

READ ALSO: Julius Babao Air Dismay to a Restaurant over ‘Weird’ Pizza

What are your thoughts on this article? Just feel free to leave your reactions in the comment section.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. We aim to give the freshest and in-demand content to our visitors. Come back next time at NewsFeed for more updated news.