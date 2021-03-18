Carmouflage Rose Returns With New Singles ‘Tipsy’ & ‘Powerplay’

It’s been a long time coming, but Brisbane rapper Carmouflage Rose has made his long-awaited return with two new songs, ‘Tipsy’ and ‘Powerplay’.

‘Tipsy’ is an absolutely explosive return to form for Camo, rapping over a volcanic brass-led chorus. ‘Powerplay’ proves to be a different vibe entirely, as Carmouflage Rose tries to showcase his versatility.

“I’m incredibly happy to be back with new music and doing the thing I love the most,” Rose said of his return in a press statement.

“Last year was hard for me like so many others so this is an exciting moment for me and my team. There are a lot of layers in these songs, a lot of me…and so I hope that means a lot of you is in them also.

“I know the time isn’t right now but I can’t wait to reconnect with my fans in person in the very near future.”

Both ‘Tipsy’ and ‘Powerplay’ are taken from Rose’s forthcoming new body of work, and mark his first new music since 2019’s ‘Million Styles’.

Watch the video for ‘Tipsy’, and listen to ‘Powerplay’, below.

