“Carol Banawa denounces fake social media accounts using her name”

US-based singer Carol Banawa warns her followers about several social media accounts using her name.

In her Instagram post last July 7, singer Carol Banawa warned her followers about several profiles on social media pretending to be her by using her name and images. The 39-year-old singer who graduated summa cum laude from a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the Northern Virginia Community College in 2018, has continuously been reporting to work in a U.S hospital all throughout the pandemic period.

She posted screen shots of some of the poser accounts and accompanied them with the caption, “FYI: Please be advised that these accounts are not mine. Not sure if they are just fan accounts or pretending to be me. I only have two accounts on @facebook my artist page ‘Iamcarolbanawa’ and my personal account not using ‘Carol Banawa’ so all the other accounts are fake accounts.”

Last April, the 39-year-old singer and Star Magic Batch 4 alumni was one of the Kapamilya artists who lent their voice and talents to Metro’s Safe & Sound unplugged music video series for the benefit of ABS-CBN’s Pantawid ng Pag-ibig campaign that aims to raise funds for poor Filipino families.

Before she left the country, Carol was known as the singer behind shart-topping OPM hits like “Iingatan Ka” and “Bakit ‘Di Totohanin” as well as being the singer behind the opening theme song of the Kapamilya series Mara Clara in 2010.