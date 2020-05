“Carol Banawa expresses support for ABS-CBN: ‘Ito ang naging tahanan ko’”

Carol Banawa shared that ABS-CBN played a big role in helping her family at a time when they were facing a crisis.

Former Kapamilya singer Carol Banawa took to social media to express her support for ABS-CBN after it was forced to go off air on May 5.

In her Instagram post, Carol shared that ABS-CBN played a big role in helping her family at a time when they were facing a crisis.

“Ito ang naging tahanan ko mula pa noong 1994. Labintatlong-taong gulang pa lang ako noon. Sa mga lumipas na taon, sila ang nakasama ko nung nagkaroon ng malaking dagok sa buhay ng pamilya ko. Sila ang nagbigay sa akin ng trabaho nung mga panahon na kailangan kong kumita para matulungan ko ang pamilya ko,” she stated.

She added that she will always remain a Kapamilya despite not working in the entertainment industry anymore.

“Isa akong kapamilya. Hindi mawawala sa puso ko ang pagmamahal at respeto ko sa ABS-CBN. Kahit saan pa mang sulok ng mundo ako mapunta. Naniniwala ako na babangon itong muli, dahil ang tahanan na ito ay nakatatak na sa puso ng lahat ng Pilipino. #istandwithabscbn,” she said.

Carol was a recording star and an actress when she was still working for ABS-CBN.

She released hit singles like “Noon at Ngayon,” “Stay,” and “Ocean Deep,” among others.

Carol also starred in various Kapamilya shows like Sa Dulo ng Walang Hanggan, Bituin and ASAP , among others.

She is now working as a nurse in the US.