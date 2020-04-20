“Carol Banawa opens up about her biggest fear as a frontliner amid COVID-19 pandemic”

Carol Banawa is currently working as a registered nurse in the US.

Carol Banawa opened up about her greatest fear as she has been on the frontline to combat COVID-19 as a registered nurse in the US.

“When the pandemic started, every day paiba-iba ang guidelines. Nandoon lahat ng questions. We were also in fear. Siyempre nandoon po ang possibility na maka-encounter ako ng COVID patients pero so far wala pa naman. My greatest fear is bringing the virus home. Kasi like my daughter, she’s considered high risk kasi may asthma siya. My husband, he’s in the military,” Carol shared in a pre-recorded interview on ASAP Natin ‘To on Sunday, March 19.

She shared that they have been taking precautionary measures at home to avoid the chances of contracting the virus.

“Ang ginawa namin para lang added protection, meron kaming basket by the door and then once we get home, tanggal lahat ng damit, diretso kami sa banyo and then ligo muna. After that, that’s the only time we can greet and say hello to the kids,” she relayed.

Though it has been a very challenging time for her as a nurse, Carol shared that her job at the hospital has become more manageable because she has been working with Filipino nurses in her department.

“Sa unit namin, sa OR, marami po akong katrabaho na Pilipino doon. Siyempre masarap ang pakiramdam kapag kasama niyo ang mga kababayan niyo sa trabaho. If you give a Filipino a task, we do it the best way that we can,” she shared.

Before ending the video, Carol extended her commendation and gratitude to all the Filipino nurses globally.

“Sa lahat ng Filipino nurses all over the world, alam ko po wala pa po sa kalingkingan yung na-contribute ko para po maitulong sa pandemic na ito. But I am trying my best in my own little way. Saludo po kami sa inyo,” she stated