“Carol Banawa shares throwback photo with Sarah Geronimo, Kyla, and Nina”

U.S based singer-turned-nurse Carol Banawa shares one of her fondest memories as a singer in the Philippines.

It’s been several years since she left the country to pursue a Nursing degree in the US where she graduated with flying colors at the Northern Virginia Community College in Washington D.C., but Filipina singer Carol Banawa has not forgotten her singing roots. In a post on her Instagram account last July 7, the 39-year-old singer remembered one of the memorable moments in her local singing career more than 17 years ago during a local music awards event.

Carol, who is now a registered nurse in the U.S. and has been a hardworking frontliner for the past few months, shared photos of herself performing onstage during the event, as well as photos with her fellow performers Sarah Geronimo, Kyla Alvarez, and Nina Girado who were all nominated in the same category. During that year, they were all still single and now, all four female artists have found marital bliss, starting with Carol who wed her husband Ryan Crisostomo in 2006, followed by Kyla in 2011, Nina in 2015, with Sarah Geronimo being the most recent after tying the knot with Matteo Guidicelli just last February.

In her Instagram account, Carol wrote, “MTV Pilipinas Music Awards in 2003. Was nominated for Favorite Female Artist of the Year together with @kylaalvarez @soulsiren_nina and @justsarahgph Thank you for sharing this @anakarylle ”