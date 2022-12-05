Caroline Polachek Announces New Album, Releases Single ‘Welcome To My Island’

Connecticut art popper Caroline Polachek has announced the new album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, due for release on Tuesday, 14th February 2023 (Valentine’s Day).

Alongside the announcement, Polachek has shared the album’s latest single, ‘Welcome To My Island’. The US musician’s forthcoming album follows her 2019 release, Pang, and is her fourth solo venture, albeit the second under her real name.

Caroline Polachek – ‘Welcome To My Island’

﻿

Polachek has had a busy past few years. She has built an extensive catalogue of collaboration and co-writing, including work with Charli XCX, Christine and the Queens, Beyoncé, Flume and Oneohtrix Point Never. She opened for Dua Lipa on the North American leg of the British/Albanian artist’s Future Nostalgia tour and performed at Glastonbury, Coachella, Lollapalooza and Primavera.

Polachek is one of a growing slew of artists whose rise to prominance has been been buoyed by TikTok virality. Her 2019 single ‘So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings’ blew up on the platform, getting 175m streams worldwide and trending as a dance.