Carota Partners with Drimaes to Enhance Vehicle Remote Management Solutions

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Carota, a prominent provider of global OTA upgrades, remote diagnosis, and fleet solutions, has entered a partnership with Drimaes, a Korean company specialized in smart mobility solutions. The agreement aims to introduce OTA functionality into smart control solutions for vehicles, enhance existing software and hardware ecosystem, and provide feature solutions such as Fleet Management System (FMS), Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, OTA update testing, vehicle security, and remote management.



“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Drimaes, a leading provider of smart mobility solutions. Together, we aim to drive the future on a global scale, based on Carota’s OTA advantage and proven FMS solution. Our primary goal is to offer a comprehensive range of services for the automotive and logistic industries, and beyond.” said Paul Wu, CEO of Carota.

Vehicle manufacturers can remotely update in-vehicle software and firmware through Carota OTA. The OTA technology can address issues that may arise in the ECU that controls the engine, transmission, and infotainment. The collaboration represents a significant milestone in the advancement of vehicle remote management solutions, ensuring global vehicle safety and efficiency.

About Carota

Carota is a global one-stop solution provider for OTA (Over-The-Air) upgrades and remote diagnostic, including OTA operation subscriptions, remote diagnosis, OTA testing products and services, as well as video telematics.

Carota is committed to providing safe, stable, reliable, and scalable OTA upgrades and fleet management solutions to OEMs, fleet owners, and IoT smart device manufacturers.

With over 320 million smart devices installed and upgraded, Carota is a significant player in the China market. The company serves customers in more than 20 countries and regions, including Greater China, the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, and the Southeast Asia region.

