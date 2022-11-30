Carousell Group’s users sold the equivalent of over 10,000 Taipei 101’s height in used electronics in the past decadeimage-1.jpeg

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 30 November 2022 – In celebration of its 10th anniversary, leading multi-category platform for secondhand in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, Carousell Group released the Carousell Recommerce Index (10th Anniversary Edition) revealing the sustainability impact its collective community has made by buying and selling secondhand items.

Over the past decade, the Group’s users have extended the life cycle of millions of items, including: 76.8 million fashion items; 33.9 million electronics; 26.6 million hobby items and toys; 11.1 million home items and furniture; and 10.6 million babies & kids items.

To further illustrate the impact, the number of used fashion listings can provide every single person in Taiwan with 3 outfits. Additionally, assuming all used electronics listed are iPhone Xs, the height when stacked together is the equivalent of over 10,000 Taipei 101 buildings!

The report also highlighted key trends in each market, specifically for Taiwan:



Top 3 most popular categories to sell secondhand items are Fashion, Health & Beauty, Electronics

Top 3 most popular secondhand category to browse are Fashion, Home & Furniture, Luxury

All-time top 3 most searched keywords for secondhand items: Nike, adidas, (Nintendo) Switch

Recommerce refers to the selling and buying of previously-owned products, including both new and used in condition. The report covers data from 9 of Carousell Group’s family of brands across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan markets — Carousell, Cho Tot, Laku6, Mudah.my, OneKyat, One Shift, Ox Luxe, Ox Street, and Refash.

Since its inception in 2012 as a mobile-first app to make selling and buying underutilised items easier, Carousell has grown from a C2C classifieds marketplace into a multi-category platform for secondhand goods in Greater Southeast Asia. To accelerate the next decade of recommerce, the Group has been working on additional capabilities to offer more features and services to users that make buying secondhand items as trusted and convenient as buying brand new items.

Ms Randy Kuo, Senior Business and Growth Manager of Carousell Taiwan, said, “we are grateful to have the support and brand love from young Taiwanese users since we launched in Taiwan in 2014. Over the years, we have rolled out convenience store shipping, while still offering freedom of choice in how users wish to deal with their transactions. Recently, we have rolled out additional trust and safety features to protect our users in an increasingly unpredictable digital landscape. We are continuing to explore additional features to improve the marketplace experience, and provide even more ways to choose secondhand in the near future.”

The Carousell Recommerce Index (10th anniversary edition) is available for download on http://press.carousell.com/carousell-green

Hashtag: #CarousellGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.