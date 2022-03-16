Carriageworks Announces International Music Program For Vivid Sydney 2022

The Opera House has just announced the Vivid LIVE lineup for 2022. Now, another Sydney live music institution, Carriageworks, has unveiled its major international music program.

Vivid Sydney returns to Carriageworks from Thursday, 2nd – Sunday, 11th June. Perfume Genius leads the crop of international performers. The project of Seattle’s Mike Hadreas will commence a national tour at Carriageworks. It’s Perfume Genius’ first visit to Australia since releasing the career-defining opus, Set My Heart on Fire Immediately, in 2020.

Elsewhere, Japanese rock band Chai, Welsh pop experimentalist Cate Le Bon and Estonian rapper and visual artist Tomm¥ €A$H will all hit the Carriageworks stage. Find the complete artist lineup below.

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, 17th March at 9am AEDT. General tickets on sale here at 2pm on Thursday, 17th March.

Vivid Sydney ’22 – Carriageworks

Perfume Genius – 11 Jun, 7.30pm

Chai – 10 Jun, 7.30pm

Tomm¥ €A$H – 3 Jun, 7.30pm

Mystics: Jono Ma, Jonti & Babekühl – 5 Jun, 6pm

Cate Le Bon – 9 Jun, 7.30pm

Alter Boy – 2 Jun, 7.30pm

Divide & Dissolve – 3 Jun, 6.30pm

Soft Centre – 4 Jun, 3pm

Live Dreams – 9-11 Jun, 7pm

