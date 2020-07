A man wearing a face mask holds up a replica of the image of the Sto. Niño de Pandacan in front of the church of the same name in Manila’s Pandacan district on July 11, 2020, a day after a massive fire broke out there. Authorities are trying to determine the cause of the blaze and if the centuries-old image of the Child Jesus was stolen or destroyed during the incident. PHOTO BY MIKE ALQUINTO