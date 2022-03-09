Casa Minerals Inc Announces Appointment of New Board MemberCasa Minerals Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia – Newsfile Corp. – March 9, 2022 – Casa Minerals Inc (TSXV: CASA) (OTC Pink: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) (the “Company or “Casa”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Anita D. Stevenson-Patterson to its board of directors.

Ms. Stevenson-Patterson is a treasury professional with over 25 years of progressive accomplishment in treasury management working with numerous multibillion dollar companies in business planning and human resources. In roles at both Cox Enterprises Inc. and the former BellSouth Corporation, Anita’s duties included providing direction and management of global treasury operations, providing strategic direction on all treasury related matters to enhance the working capital position of the companies (including international oversight), managing banking relationships and Patriot Act compliance.

“We are excited to have Anita join our team,” said Farshad Shirvani, president and CEO of Casa. “Her many years of experience in finance and her extensive connections with major US financial institutions and in the capital markets will be of great benefit to the company as we develop our flagship Congress Gold Mine project, west central Arizona.”

Anita’s extensive business background includes serving on the AFP Board of Directors. She was active with NACHA’s Business Payments Advisory Committee, the Federal Reserve CPAG as well as JPMorgan Chase’s Client Advisory Council and Scotia Bank’s Client Advisory Board. Her comments and articles have appeared in such publications as Treasury Management International, AFP Exchange, Business Finance and Treasury and Risk Management magazines. She was selected for Treasury & Risk Management’s 2012 List of the 100 Most Influential People in Finance.

Over the years, Anita’s volunteer activities have included March of Dimes, Young Audiences, Georgia Shakespeare, and the Epilepsy Foundation of Georgia, serving on various committees and leadership positions in each organization. She is currently serving on the Board of Trustees for Oglethorpe University and is a member of the Fiscal Affairs committee, member of the Investment committee and chair of the Audit committee.

Anita graduated magna cum laude from Oglethorpe University with a degree in Business and Behavioral Science and was awarded her MBA with honors in May 2002 from Kennesaw State University. Anita also obtained the Certified Treasury Professional designation.

About Casa Minerals Inc.

The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Canada and the USA. Casa owns ninety percent (90%) interest in the Congress gold mine (Arizona, USA). This historic high-grade gold producing mine has not been explored or produced since 1992. Additionally, the Company owns a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the polymetallic Pitman and Keaper properties (BC, Canada) and has an option to acquire a seventy-five percent (75%) interest in the Arsenault VMS Property (BC Canada).

