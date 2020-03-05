Cascolan is PNP OIC as Gamboa recovers from helicopter mishap

MANILA, Philippines — Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan, deputy chief for administration of the Philippine National Police (PNP), will be the officer-in-charge of the police organization as PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa recovers from injuries he sustained during Thursday’s helicopter crash in San Pedro, Laguna.

This was the order of Secretary Eduardo Año, of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), which has jurisdiction over the PNP.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hanggang hindi pa full duty status si Gen. Gamboa, PLtGen Cascolan will be the OIC. I already visited Gen. Gamboa this afternoon,” Año said in a text message.

As deputy chief for administration, Cascolan is the second-in-command in the police force, next to Gamboa.

FEATURED STORIES

Meanwhile, Gamboa, in a video released by the PNP Public Information Office Thursday night, said he is “okay” and will return to work on Monday.

“Sa ating mga kababayan at lalo na sa ating mga kapulisan, ako ay lumabas ngayon dito para ipakita sa inyo na okay ako. Hindi naman ako nasaktan (To our countrymen, especially to police officers, I decided to show up in this video to show you that I am okay. I was actually not hurt),” he said.

Aside from Gamboa, other passengers of the chopper were Maj. Gen. Mariel Magaway, PNP Director for Intelligence; Maj. Gen. Jose Maria Ramos, Director for Comptrollership; Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson; pilot Lt. Col. Ruel Zalatar; co-pilot Lt. Col. Rico Macawili; Senior Master Sergeant Louie Estona, helicopter crew; and Capt. Keventh Gayramara, Gamboa’s aide.

All individuals in the helicopter are safe and sustained minor injuries, except Magaway and Ramos who remain unconscious and in critical condition as of posting time.

Edited by JPV