CASE Announces Publication of Global Exchange: Dialogues to Advance Education by President and CEO Sue Cunningham

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Council for Advancement and Support of Education is pleased to announce the publication of Global Exchange: Dialogues to Advance Education, written by CASE President and CEO Sue Cunningham. Global Exchange captures provocative thinking on critical issues facing the educational advancement sector. The book considers the future of the integrated advancement profession, its key challenges, and the best thinking to address both challenges and opportunities.



Through in-depth conversations with educational and foundation leaders from around the world, Global Exchange addresses topics including: perceptions of education; the role of data; building diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging; the ethics of philanthropic engagement; the future of alumni relations; and collaborating beyond institutions and international borders.

Known throughout the field for her leadership and expertise in creating connections and conversations that advance educational institutions, Cunningham was inspired to write Global Exchange by a desire to support the profession’s growth and facilitate innovation through international collaboration.

“With the discussions in this book, we are lifting Konstantin Stanislavski’s fourth wall and inviting you into the room. And unlike attending a vibrant and engaging in-person discussion which grows hazy the moment you have left the room, with Global Exchange you can return to the conversations at your leisure, contemplate them, earmark them, and use them to guide or annotate your professional journey. They provide insights, actions, and perspectives to enable educational leaders and advancement professionals at every level of their career to access the wisdom of these voices and continue conversations within their own networks. This is a manual for the future of our work,” says Cunningham.

“In this remarkable book, Sue Cunningham makes a compelling argument that the field of advancement is central to the success of any educational institution seeking to fulfill its mission and bring about positive change in society,” says James T. Harris III, President of University of San Diego and President Emeritus of Widener University. “Whether one is new to the field or a seasoned leader, this book is a treasure trove of information about the art and science associated with effective advancement operations at educational institutions all over the globe.”

Cunningham has served as President and CEO of CASE since 2015. Under her leadership, CASE has undertaken two comprehensive strategic planning processes that resulted in Reimagining CASE: 2017- 2021 and Championing Advancement, 2022-2027, ambitious and comprehensive frameworks for serving CASE’s members and championing education worldwide. Prior to joining CASE, Cunningham served as Vice-Principal for Advancement at the University of Melbourne. She was also the Director of Development for the University of Oxford and Director of External Relations at St Andrews University. Her career began working in the arts and cultural sector.

Featuring interviews with the following experts:

Building the Profession

Nick Blinco , Vice-President (Advancement), The University of Melbourne

, Vice-President (Advancement), The Joanna Motion , Partner, More Partnership

, Partner, More Partnership Fritz Schroeder , Vice President for Development and Alumni Relations, Johns Hopkins University

, Vice President for Development and Alumni Relations, Bernard Toh , Director & Head of Department, Office of Alumni Relations, National University of Singapore

Advancement Leadership

David Dini , Headmaster, St. Mark’s School of Texas

, Headmaster, St. Mark’s School of Sergio Gonzalez , Senior Vice President for Advancement, Brown University

, Senior Vice President for Advancement, Barbara Miles , Vice-President (Advancement), Australian National University

, Vice-President (Advancement), Rachel Sandison , Vice Principal, External Relations, University of Glasgow

Data – the Art and the Science

Monique Dozier , Vice President/Chief Advancement Officer, Morehouse College (now at UC Riverside)

, Vice President/Chief Advancement Officer, (now at UC Riverside) Jennie Moule , Fundraising Operations Consultant, Alveo Consulting, Ltd.

, Fundraising Operations Consultant, Alveo Consulting, Ltd. TJ Rawlinson, Director of Development and Alumni Relations, Cardiff University

University Jo Watts , Director of Operations, The University of Melbourne

Crossing Borders – International Engagement

Alex Favier , Director of Global and Political Affairs, The University of Nottingham , Nottingham, England

, Director of Global and Political Affairs, The University of , Ed Hu , Head of External Relations, Harvard-Westlake School , Los Angeles, California , USA

, Head of External Relations, , , USA Ellen Sullivan , Director, International Advancement, Philips Andover Academy, Andover, Massachusetts , USA

, Director, International Advancement, Philips Andover Academy, , USA Marina Tan Harper , Senior Director, International Development, University of California Davis , Davis, California , USA

Ethics of Philanthropic Engagement

Glyn Davis , AC, Chief Executive Officer of the Paul Ramsay Foundation

, AC, Chief Executive Officer of the Paul Ramsay Foundation Terry Flannery , Policy Fellow, Center for University Excellence, American University

, Policy Fellow, Center for University Excellence, Jim Harris , President, University of San Diego

, President, Paul Ramsbottom , Chief Executive of the Wolfson Foundation and its sister charity, the Wolfson Family Charitable Trust

Value of Higher Education

Stephen Toope , Vice-Chancellor, University of Cambridge

, Vice-Chancellor, Ted Mitchell , President, American Council on Education

, President, American Council on Education Margaret Gardner , President and Vice-Chancellor, Monash University

, President and Vice-Chancellor, Anton Muscatelli , Principal and Vice-Chancellor, University of Glasgow

Changing Face of Alumni Relations

Christine Fairchild , Director of Alumni Relations, University of Oxford

, Director of Alumni Relations, Carlos Garcia , Director, Institutional Relations (System), CETYS Universidad Mexico

, Director, Institutional Relations (System), CETYS Universidad Mexico Ralph Amos , Assistant VP, Alumni Relations/Exec. Director, California Institute of Technology Alumni Association

, Assistant VP, Alumni Relations/Exec. Director, California Institute of Technology Alumni Association Lisa Lewis , President & CEO, Alumni Association, University of Minnesota

Diversifying the Profession

Peter Hayashida , Vice Chancellor, University Advancement, University of California, Riverside

, Vice Chancellor, University Advancement, Kim Manning , Rutgers University , Vice President for University Communications & Marketing

, , Vice President for University Communications & Marketing Christine Pina , Chief Advancement Officer, Miss Porter’s School

, Chief Advancement Officer, School Ben Plummer Powell , Chief Philanthropy & Global Engagement Officer, The London School of Economics & Political Science

How Do We Think Beyond Institutional Boundaries to Achieve Greater Goals

Ana Mari Cauce , President, University of Washington , USA

, President, , USA Carolyn Evans , Vice-Chancellor and President, Griffith University , Queensland, Australia

, Vice-Chancellor and President, , Lee Fertig , Head of School, The Nueva School, USA

, Head of School, The Nueva School, Lorna Somers , AVP Development, McMaster University , Canada

Leadership through Crisis

Jan Abernathy , Chief Communications Officer, The Browning School, New York, NY

, Chief Communications Officer, The Browning School, Imad Baalbaki , Vice President for Advancement and Business Development, American University of Beirut , Beirut, Lebanon

, Vice President for Advancement and Business Development, , Serge Sych , Vice President for Enrollment Management, Career Services & Alumni Relations, Central European University , Budapest, Hungary / Vienna, Austria

About CASE

CASE—the Council for Advancement and Support of Education—is a global, not-for-profit membership association with a vision to advance education to transform lives and society.

We are the home for advancement professionals, inspiring, challenging, and equipping them to act effectively and with integrity to champion the success of their institutions. CASE defines the competencies and standards for the profession of advancement, leading, and championing their dissemination and application with more than 97,000 advancement professionals at 3,100 member institutions in 80 countries.

Broad and growing communities of professionals gather under the global CASE umbrella. Currently these include alumni relations, development services, communications, fundraising, government relations, and marketing. These professionals are at all stages of their career and may be working in universities, schools, colleges, cultural institutions, or other not-for-profits. CASE uses the intellectual capital and professional talents of a community of international volunteers to advance its work, and our membership includes many educational partners who work closely with the educational sector.

Headquartered in Washington DC, CASE works across all continents from its regional offices in London, Singapore, and Mexico City to achieve a seamless experience for all our stakeholders, particularly our members, volunteers, and staff.

