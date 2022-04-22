CASETiFY Celebrates Earth Day 2022

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ –This Earth Day, global lifestyle brand CASETiFY is highlighting its commitment to invest in our planet with the latest from its global impact report . Among an exciting collection of sustainable products available for a range of device sizes, the brand also unveils its newest initiative calling on the CASETiFY community to #ReCASETiFYYourWorld.



The global lifestyle brand rings in Earth Day with an update on its ongoing sustainability initiative, inviting customers to #ReCASETiFYYourWorld.

“We’re excited to share our sustainability progress with the world, but we know there is so much more room for growth,” said Wes Ng, CASETiFY CEO and Co-founder. ” We want to continue moving our industry in the right direction with sustainable innovations that refuse to compromise on quality and self-expression.”

CASETiFY Makes an Impact

CASETiFY is committed to investing in our plant and reducing its carbon footprint wherever possible. To date, the DTC brand has recycled over 160,000 phone cases through its recycling program RECASETiFY , in partnership with TerraCycle and other global partners, diverting over 60,000 lbs of plastic from landfills. Through the program, customers are able to either globally mail-in or bring in their old, retired phone cases to a number of drop-off locations throughout Hong Kong, Japan and Korea.

Furthermore, Earthday.org and CASETiFY together have planted over 165,000 trees directly supporting The Canopy Project, which benefits local communities, increases habitat for species, and combats climate change. CASETiFY officially announced its partnership with Earthday.org in 2020 with a pledge to plant one tree for every compostable phone case and reusable water bottle sold.

Incorporating Sustainable Materials

Last year, CASETiFY moved the needle even further by launching a brand new collection of upcycled phone cases made with revolutionary Re/CASETiFY technology. The Crush Collection , uses proprietary technology turning old, discarded phone cases, manufacturing scraps and plant-based material into brand new phone cases––drastically reducing the carbon manufacturing emissions by 20%. By using retired phone cases, the Crush Collection helps to repurpose existing plastic, reduce use of virgin plastic and further close the loop on single-use plastics. The new material is currently available for select iPhone and Samsung cases as well as newly launched AirPod cases with plans to be integrated in future product launches and lineups.

In addition to the Crush Collection, CASETiFY offers even more sustainable solutions for every eco-conscious shopper with best-selling Impact and Ultra Impact Cases featuring up to 65% recycled materials, Leather Cases made with 90% recycled material and the Compostable Collection made with ecotify™, a trademarked proprietary blend of biopolymers, starch, and bamboo.

#ReCASETiFYYourWorld

At CASETiFY, it’s in our DNA to create high quality products that empower self expression and celebrate individuality without compromising its impact on the environment. Over the past few years we’ve developed new technologies, such as Re/CASETiFY to manufacture products that help reduce carbon emissions and create better alternatives than the average plastic phone case. This year, CASETiFY is calling on its community to #ReCASETiFYYourWorld through a socially-driven initiative spotlighting ways to re-invent, recycle and upcycle old phone cases. Similar to the brand’s ReCASETiFY Couch, designed by Crosby Studios, participants can submit their own Re/CASETiFY project repurposing old phone cases to create something entirely new to CASETiFY for a chance to win up to $1000.00 USD. You can find more information regarding this initiative at casetify.com/sustainability/fund-your-idea .

To shop products made from Re/CASETiFY, compostable and recycled material, and to learn more about the process and brand initiatives, please visit www.casetify.com . For the latest news on CASETiFY, sign up for the newsletter and stay tuned to @CASETiFY on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and Twitter .

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is the global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY’s products turn your personal electronics into stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casetify-celebrates-earth-day-2022-301531094.html