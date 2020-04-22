CASETiFY Launches 100 Percent Compostable Phone Cases to Kick off the New Initiative, CASETiFY Conscious

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — This Earth Day, CASETiFY is releasing the world’s first fully customizable, compostable phone case, jumpstarting the brand’s new initiative, CASETiFY CONSCiOUS . Inspired by the mission to ‘protect your tech and protect our planet‘, the global casemaker is also unveiling an official program to shape the brand’s trajectory, and lead the industry into a more conscious, sustainable future.



The initiative sets forth a plan for new sustainable measures and products introduced by the well-known custom casemaker.

As the most followed tech accessory brand on social media, CASETiFY’s campaign introduces a Gen Z and millennial audience in the millions to the new eco-friendly collection through many touchpoints. The online shopping experience begins in the CASETiFY Custom Studio , where visitors can choose from six new, bold colorways ranging from red, pink, black, mint green, lavender, and a limited edition shade of oatmeal. From there, shoppers are invited to personalize their case with the addition of original CASETiFY designs or custom engravings performed by precise laser technology.

As a premium sustainable accessory, the cases are crafted in high-tensile materials to protect against 4-ft drops, sourced from bamboo-based substances to remain free of virgin plastics. Engineered with CASETiFY’s new trademark material, ecotify™ (a proprietary blend of biopolymers, starch, and bamboo), customers can rest assured knowing that every accessory in the collection is 100 percent compostable and biodegradable, to mix seamlessly back into the earth after use, with no toxins left behind. As an eco-friendly alternative, all accessories from the collection will be enclosed in 100 percent recyclable, plant-based packaging.

“Providing our CASETiFY Community with high quality accessories will always be a priority for our brand,” said CASETiFY CEO and Co-founder Wes Ng. “Though as we look to protect our customers’ devices, we also have a responsibility to ensure our practices protect the planet. CASETiFY CONSCiOUS is a long-awaited, thoughtfully planned initiative for our company, and we’re excited to share with our customers the future of sustainable tech accessories.”

In part of CASETiFY’s mission to “make a case for our future“, the brand is also proud to announce a partnership with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project, pledging to plant a tree for every compostable case sold. Further, CASETiFY is kicking off the initiative by introducing the company’s next phase, Mission to Zero. From the supply chain to the offices, CASETiFY will rely on more energy efficient practices, work towards reducing virgin plastics from product lines, and take steps to eliminate all plastic waste from product packaging. To read more about the brand’s mission, visit here .

Starting April 22, the entire collection is available for purchase, shipping worldwide from www.casetify.com/conscious/collection . Accessories from the collection retail for $40 USD and up. To shop the styles in-person, and take part in CASETiFY’s new recycling program, RECASETiFY, customers can visit any of the participating CASETiFY Studio retail locations in Hong Kong. For more information about the developing program, please visit here . To learn more about the collection and access all of the campaign resources, visit CASETiFY online or email Jenny Seltzer at jenny.seltzer@casetify.com .

About CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY is recognized as the first and largest global platform for creativity and customization, connecting individuals through their tech accessories. Today, CASETiFY serves as the leading Gen Z brand, delivering stylishly slim and drop-protected cases to millions of customers around the world.

Over the years, CASETiFY has expanded through three key channels: celebrity partnerships, retail channels, and brand design collaborations. Past highlights include launching both Sarah Jessica Parker and Pharrell William’s first tech accessories collections, unique in-store activations with Colette, Nordstrom, and Anthropologie, online partnerships with REVOLVE.com and ShopBop.com, along with tech capsule collections with Saint Laurent, Moncler, Vetements, DHL, The Pokémon Company, streetwear label BAPE, and global K-Pop group BTS.

