CASETiFY Reunites with 21st century Pop Icons, BTS for a Delicious Collection Inspired by “Butter”

LOS ANGELES and HONG KONG, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Today, CASETiFY announced its fourth installment of the collaboration series with 21st century pop icons BTS, this time releasing a mouth-watering tech accessory collection inspired by their summer anthem, “Butter.” With all new ways to represent their favorite song, customers can sign up for priority access to the collection by visiting https://www.casetify.com/co-lab/bts-butter, ahead of launch day on Oct 12.



The global lifestyle brand, CASETiFY, introduces a variety of special-edition products designed around “Butter,” a No.1 Billboard song.

Since its release earlier this year, “Butter” was quick to jump to the Hot 100 and become an instant favorite worldwide. As a brand partnership designed around the hit single, the collection spotlights a variety of special-edition designs featuring recognizable elements from the hit song including the iconic melting butter heart, stack of pancakes with syrup, and silhouettes of all seven BTS band members. The products in the lineup closely resemble the real thing—like the Stick of Butter Case, retailing $45 USD—making up a delicious design that perfectly mirrors an actual 4oz pack of butter, available on a creamy matte Impact or biodegradable Leather Case. Another accessory sure to melt the hearts of customers is the Butter Floaty Case, a new CASETiFY product designed with “Butter”-inspired graphics from the hit single, swimming in a semi-transparent liquid that resembles melted butter. Customers are able to join in on the fun with the Custom Cassette Case, with options to personalize their case by adding names and monograms to the design. All cases in the collection will be available for the new iPhone 13 series and newly added Samsung Galaxy Impact Cases in teal, purple, pink, and frost bumpers starting at $40 USD.

“Our collections with BTS always represent a celebration of identity and self-expression, and we‘re excited to bring our community a capsule inspired by their song Butter,” said CASETiFY CEO and Co-founder, Wes Ng. “Just like the smooth song these accessories are inspired by, we‘re confident that customers will find these designs a big hit!”

The “Butter”-inspired designs extend to accessories for AirPods and AirPods Pro, Apple Watch bands, wireless chargers, Apple AirTags, 2-in-1 grip stands, iPad cases, MagSafe wallets, PVC sling bags, and the all new Nintendo Switch carrying pouch. Adding another deliciously sweet item to the lineup, the collection will also debut a special 3-D silicone AirPods case made to look like a stack of pancakes adorned with the BTS Butter melting heart logo, retailing between $25 – $79 USD.

The “Butter” collection launches worldwide on https://www.casetify.com/co-lab/bts-butter, with products shipping to more than 100+ countries, available for purchase online, in the new CASETiFY Co-Lab app (available now in the App Store), and at CASETiFY Studio locations. To learn more about the collaboration, visit CASETiFY.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is the global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY‘s products turn your personal electronics into stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” is a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean group that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since its debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, BTS has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN ‘Speak Yourself‘ speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected five No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles in less than a year, performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME‘s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards and has been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

