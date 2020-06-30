Cash on toll highways: Going, going…..

CITY OF MEYCAUAYAN—The North Luzon Expressway (NLEx) Corp. said it was stepping up its campaign to eliminate cash payments by motorists using its toll ways to ensure social distancing to help prevent coronavirus transmission.

In a statement, NLEx Corp. President and General Manager J. Luigi Bautista said the toll company had been encouraging motorists to use the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system “to ensure a safer, faster, comfortable travel” along the expressways.

Bautista said the company had improved its electronic toll collection system, particularly its RFID technology.

The company has realigned and relocated RFID antennas and sensors for better read range.

Called the “Advanced Reading” project, the system covers a total of 100 lanes from Balintawak to Tarlac or Tipo in Bataan, 72 of which are for the exclusive use of motorists with RFID stickers, while 28 others function as mixed lanes which accept both cash and electronic payments.

The improvements will also increase the number of exclusive RFID lanes from 15 last February to 72 by July.

